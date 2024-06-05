Terance Mann gives thoughts on Sixers target Paul George’s free agency

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is the top target of the Philadelphia 76ers in the upcoming free agency market. The Sixers will have a ton of cap space and need to add a wing player who can produce on both ends of the floor.

Therefore, George makes the most sense. He is coming off another All-Star season and Philadelphia has the money to throw at him. He would be a nice fit next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in order to seriously challenge the Boston Celtics in the East.

Clippers starter Terance Mann hopped on Fan Duel’s “Run it Back” and gave his thoughts on George’s free agency as he hopes PG-13 will be back in LA:

I hope so. You ever know with this free agency stuff, but I really hope so. I think we had a great chance this year if we were healthy. So I hope we get him back.

Does Terance Mann expect Paul George to be with the Clippers next year? Mann: "I hope so. But you never know with this free agency stuff. But I really hope so. I think we had a great chance this year if we were healthy. So I hope we get him back." 🎥: @RunItBackFDTV pic.twitter.com/bWKDAIbznZ — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 3, 2024

The Sixers will certainly make a big run and a big offer at George in free agency, but it’s hard to believe the Clippers will let him go. The two sides will continue to negotiate and try to get everybody on the same page and he will likely stay in LA.

