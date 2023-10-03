Tepetonka golf course can move forward without environmental impact statement

Oct. 3—WILLMAR

Tepetonka

, a destination golf course proposed to be constructed in Lake Andrew Township near the Shakopee Creek in northern Kandiyohi County, can continue through the permitting process without having to complete an environmental impact statement.

Kandiyohi County Board

, at its Oct. 3 meeting, made the decision following a review and discussion on the findings of fact and conclusion of the

environmental assessment worksheet

that was completed for the project.

According to the conclusion, "there were no significant environmental effects identified which have not been adequately addressed by the developer or will be resolved through ongoing enforcement of existing regulations and permits."

"The findings of fact and conclusion as recommended by staff do have the effect of making a negative declaration on the need for an environmental impact statement," said Eric Van Dyken, county zoning administrator.

A majority of the board agreed with the staff recommendation and belief that the environmental assessment worksheet showed that it is well-established there is no potential for significant environmental effects and no need for the more time-consuming and expensive environmental impact statement.

"The science is not supporting, for me, not supporting further review of this," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke, who along with Commissioners Duane Anderson and Corky Berg approved the motion.

The vote was not unanimous though. Commissioners Steve Gardner and Dale Anderson both voted against the measure, feeling it made sense to require the more in-depth environmental review of the project due to concerns regarding water use, potential pollution from the county landfill located nearby and other worries about the course from members of the public.

"I don't know what we have to lose by doing this EIS. Yeah, it is going to take some time and the developer some money, but at the end of the day I can stand here and look at everyone in this room and talk to my constituents that are out in the country and say we did go the whole way, we do know this is OK or not OK," Anderson said. "Right now we can say that about certain things but I don't know we can say it about 100 percent of it."

Work began on the environmental assessment worksheet this past summer, after project proposer

Tepetonka Club

LLC completed the purchase of the approximately 228 acre site for the club. County staff completed the worksheet around Aug. 1, when it was then sent off to various state and federal agencies, many who will have regulatory control over the golf course, for review and comment.

This included the state departments of Agriculture, Commerce and Health; Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources; the state archaeologist; Indian Affairs Council; Minnesota State Historic Preservation Society; and the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, Army Corp of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency. The only agency to respond was the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, whose comments were more informational and reminder items in addition to encouragement, Van Dyken said.

"Sometimes the comments you don't receive tell a bit of a story," Van Dyken said.

The public was also given the opportunity to review and comment on the worksheet and its findings. The county received nine letters of comment, including from Lake Andrew Township, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Clean Up the River Environment and from five members of the public. The county's responses to those letters were included in the

board's agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting

While there was a large crowd at Tuesday's meeting of both project supporters and opponents, no one beyond Van Dyken was allowed to address the Board of Commissioners.

"This is not a public hearing today, there won't be any public input," said Imdieke.

One of the major concerns brought up by the board, and in the public comments to the environmental assessment worksheet, was a plume of pollution from the nearby county landfill that has infiltrated an aquifer. Some of the worry is that the golf course's use of water in that area will exacerbate that problem.

However, Van Dyken said the landfill pollution is found in a shallow, surface aquifer, while the golf course will be getting its water from a much deeper aquifer source that is protected from the polluted water by a confining layer of impermeable clay.

"We are encouraged generally in a process like this when the agency that oversees this, the Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Health specifically ... express no concerns whatsoever," Van Dyken said.

While the County Board voted to not require the environmental impact statement, this does not mean the golf course project is a done deal.

"An environmental review is not an approval of a project. It is not a permit, it is not an up or down vote on a project," Van Dyken said.

Tepetonka will still need to get its conditional use permit from the county and any other permits it will need from various state agencies to operate. The golf course conditional use permit is tentatively scheduled to be in front of the county Planning Commission in mid-November.

That meeting will include time for the public to comment. The club cannot begin construction on the course or its buildings until after its permits are in place.

If and when the golf course does obtain the needed permits, it will still be required to operate within the rules and regulations of those permits and agencies. If the course operators fail to live up to its permits, those regulatory agencies, including the county, can act to rectify the situation.

Van Dyken said Minnesota is known for its quite robust environmental protections and while neither the state nor county is perfect, people should be able to trust those protections will be fulfilled and projects, people and agencies will be held accountable.

"We have to have a reasonable trust in our state regulations and agencies. I don't know we can operate coherently as a county if we don't begin there somewhat," Van Dyken said. "We do, and the state sets up this process, to say we can trust that we have regulations and we can expect them to be followed."