NASCAR has released a tentative schedule for the week of the 63rd Daytona 500.

The Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course is set to kick off on-track action Tuesday, Feb. 9 (35 laps, 7 p.m. ET, FS1).

Action will shift to the Daytona oval the following day, Wednesday, Feb. 10, for first Cup Series practice at 12:05 p.m. ET (FS1). Single-lap Daytona 500 qualifying takes place later that night at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

Thursday, Feb. 11 sees the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first practice session at 5:35 p.m. ET (FS1), followed by the Duels at Daytona to set the Daytona 500 starting field (60 laps each, 7 p.m. ET and approx. 8:45 p.m. ET, FS1).

On Friday, Feb. 12, the ARCA Menards Series (1 p.m. ET) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (4:35 p.m. ET, FS1) will have its first practice sessions of the weekend.

In between, the Truck Series will have qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET, FS1) ahead of its season-opening race that night (100 laps, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The morning and mid-day on Saturday, Feb. 13 includes ARCA qualifying (8:30 a.m. ET), two Cup Series practice sessions (9:30 a.m. ET on FS2, 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1), and Xfinity Series qualifying (10:40 a.m. ET – coverage begins on FS2, switches to FS1 at 11 a.m. ET).

ARCA and the Xfinity Series hosts an afternoon twin bill of racing, with ARCA taking the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET (80 laps, FS1), followed by the Xfinity Series at 5 p.m. ET (120 laps, FS1).

The Daytona 500 caps off the week on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET (200 laps, FOX).

Additionally, NASCAR released a tentative schedule for the second points-paying races of the season (Feb. 19-21) on the Daytona road course for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

Race lengths for that weekend are currently set as follows: 44 laps for the Trucks on Feb. 19, 52 laps for Xfinity on Feb. 20, and 70 laps for Cup on Feb. 21.

Tentative schedule released for Daytona 500 week originally appeared on NBCSports.com