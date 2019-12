Tentative schedule for NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR has released a preliminary schedule for its Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway next year.

Cup teams will race on the “Tricky Triangle” June 27-28. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will precede the Saturday Cup race and the Xfinity Series will compete before Sunday’s Cup race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The weekend will begin with an ARCA Menards Series race on Thursday.

Here’s the weekend’s tentative schedule.

ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN.

Thursday, June 25

8 a.m. – ARCA garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – ARCA final practice

2 p.m. – ARCA Qualifying; group qualifying

4 p.m. – ARCA driver introductions

4:15 p.m. – ARCA race; 80 laps/200 miles

Friday, June 26

9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Final Truck Series practice

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Cup practice

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

6:05 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying impound; single truck/one lap

Saturday, June 27

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 – 9:50 a.m. – Xfinity final practice

8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

9:45 a.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

10:05 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound; single car/one lap

11:15 a.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – Truck Series driver introductions

Noon – Truck Series race; Stages 15/30/60 laps – 150 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 1; Stages 30/60/130 laps – 325 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 28

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

9:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound; single car/one lap

10:30 a.m. – Combined Cup and Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

Story continues

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

Noon – Xfinity race; Stages 20/40/90 laps – 225 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Cup Series Race No. 2; Stages 35/70/140 laps – 350 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)