Tentacles of FIFA graft trial reach Argentine presidency

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -- The FIFA corruption trial in New York illustrates the political power of soccer in Latin America, with tentacles reaching beyond the field and possibly into the office of a national president.

During testimony this week, a South American soccer and marketing official alleged a web of bribes connected to the administration of former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez and the government's telecasting of professional soccer matches.

The program, known as Futbol Para Todos (Soccer For All), gave the entire country games for free. And it gave Fernandez air time - before, during and after matches - to promote her government's accomplishments and counter criticism without rebuttal.

''The equivalent would be if the United States government were to take over the televising rights for the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA and NCAA and televise everything for free,'' said Mark Jones, who teaches Latin American politics at Rice University in Houston.

On her Facebook page on Thursday, Fernandez called a headline in daily La Nacion, which linked her to bribes in Futbol Para Todos, ''fake news.''

''If the cover of La Nacion were from a foreign paper, I would sue for malice and false headlines in that country and I would surely win,'' she wrote.

In the trial this week, prosecution witness Alejandro Burzaco - the former head of the Argentine sports marketing company Torneos y Competencias - told jurors of paying millions in bribes to Julio Grondona. Grondona was the powerful head of the Argentine Football Association for three decades until his death in 2014, and also a senior vice president of soccer's world-governing body FIFA.

Burzaco also testified about bribes paid to Jorge Delhon and Pablo Paladino in exchange for TV production rights to soccer matches. Delhon and Paladino both worked on Futbol Para Todos.