Tensions rise over Cleveland acequia dispute

Aug. 8—The acequia dispute in Cleveland turned violent, some say, after several people reported a fight breaking out July 31 over attempts to remove the acequia diversion channel block to Richard Fresquez's property.

New Mexico State Police were called to the scene just before noon after receiving a call that Fresquez and a group of people were allegedly trespassing on Rey Villa's property — where the block is located. Officers attempted to locate the alleged trespassers, but were unsuccessful.

Villa declined Journal requests for comment on Wednesday.

According to Fresquez and other witnesses at the scene, the group attempted to use a backhoe to dig out the filled-in ditch, but when they started, Villa and other property owners chased them off. Fresquez said he was injured in a fall while he was running away.

At around 4:30 p.m., State Police said it received another call where Fresquez reported he was chased off his property by two men. State Police said they were unable to get onto the property due to muddy roads and weather, so officers planned to speak with Fresquez as he was being transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for suspected rib and head injuries. He is currently out of the hospital and recovering.

State Police did not report that anyone was injured or arrested as a result of these incidents, but Fresquez and Kathleen Dudley — who was at the attempted acequia block removal — claim that she was pushed and Fresquez's injuries were a result of these incidents.

Carla Gomez, mayordomo for the Acequia de los Vallecitos de San Ysidro, denied that the July 31 events turned violent. She said she wasn't there, but that the removal attempt was totally against the law.

Gomez said she was speaking as an individual, not as mayordomo, and that the whole situation could be put to rest if Fresquez paid his fees and abided by the irrigation schedule set out by the acequia association. She said she reached out to Fresquez earlier this year to try and end the dispute, but got no response.

The water diversion channel to Fresquez's property was filled in by the acequia association earlier this year over a fee dispute.

She said the acequia association had no choice but to pursue criminal actions against Fresquez.

On July 21, Fresquez was charged with four counts of illegal water use from the acequia. The criminal complaint against Fresquez accuses him of continuing to use water from the acequia and interfering with the acequia's ditch. The misdemeanor charges were filed in Mora County Magistrate Court.

Fresquez said he doesn't have a lawyer at this time, and that the charges don't make any sense. He claimed the state doesn't have any jurisdiction over the acequia.

Tom Clayton, 4th Judicial District Attorney, was unable to answer questions concerning the acequia dispute by press time.

Moises Gonzales, associate professor at the School of Architecture and Planning at the University of New Mexico, said acequia governing units have existed since before New Mexico was a state, and the earliest laws in New Mexico pertained to water.

He said acequia disputes are extremely common, and that he isn't surprised a dispute had turned criminal, referring to Fresquez's accused illegal water use. He also said acequia associations are considered their own governing units and are written into state law.

There are also international protections for acequias because the governing bodies are written into the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. That treaty, which ended the Mexican-American War in 1848, recognized property rights of New Mexicans and pueblos brought under United States sovereignty — which included acequias, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's Office.

There are dozens of court cases and case law in New Mexico concerning acequias because of water disputes, Gonzales said, especially in times of drought. Acequias are more common in northern New Mexico, but are present statewide.

New Mexico is becoming more water-stressed due to ongoing drought and climate change, he said, and he anticipates an increase in acequia and water rights disputes.