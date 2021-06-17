Tense times for title

Jun. 17—The Free Press

NORTH MANKATO — Le Sueur-Henderson won the first softball state championship in program history but had to survive two bases-loaded situations in the late innings Wednesday at Caswell Park.

There were timely hits by Olivia Fritz, a spectacular grand-slam-saving catch in centerfield by Halle Bemmels and 13 strikeouts by pitcher Chloe Brandt, including four in the last two innings, for the top-seeded Giants in a 7-4 win over St. Charles.

Mankato West, the top seed in Class AAA, had to settle for third place after Tuesday's heartbreaking, eight-inning loss to Winona, bouncing back with a 9-2 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Perhaps because last season's state tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, crowds the last two days were large, enjoying the good weather and outstanding softball.