Tense in Numbers: Cowboys’ Prescott has a lot of company in 2021 QB derby

The Dallas Cowboys were thought to have the biggest name on the quarterback market this offseason. While that still is probably the case due to his age and upward trajectory, this past weekend made the room a lot more crowded for one Rayne Dakota Prescott. Two pedigreed signals callers made it clear over the last several days that there is going to be a complete reshuffling of the deck around the league.

Last week, it became crystal clear that the other star QB in the state of Texas, Houston’ Deshaun Watson, wants out of the dumpster fire that organization finds themselves in. Pissed off over being ignored in the search for a new head coach after being promised input, that relationship seems beyond repair at this point. Now, two more relationships that may be fractured have come to the surface. Detriot Lions’ longtime steward Matthew Stafford has demanded out, and after elimination in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers made it clear his future in Wisconsin is anything but.

For Stafford, things are pretty obvious. The Lions are undergoing yet another regime change, hiring former tight end Dan Campbell to be their man and agreeing to an unprecedented six-year deal for a guy who has never called plays. Campbell had a throwback, caveman introductory press conference where he referenced biting off kneecaps of opponents. 36 hours later, Stafford was requesting a trade and the front office was publicly acknowledging they’d acquiesce.

As for Rodgers, the failure to reach another Super Bowl since winning his first attempt in the confines of the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium seem frustrating. Not just that, but after finishing 13-3 in 2019, the club went out and drafted a quarterback, Utah’s Jordan Love, with their first-round pick and a running back in AJ Dillion who barely saw the field.

They got no one to help an aging QB at the end of his prime, and drafted his heir apparent. After the game, he made it clear that he is not sure of his future with Green Bay.

This shouldn’t be a shocker, last offseason, Cowboys Wire floated the possibility that Rodgers could be having his last days with the Packers due to his contract hit and even imagined a scenario where he replaces Prescott if Dallas makes the seemingly unwise decision not to work out a long-term agreement with their franchise guy.

Don’t forget, the Atlanta Falcons could be looking to move on from Matt Ryan and the San Francisco 49ers have an easy out to escape from Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal. There’s a controversy in Philadelphia with Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, and the Rams’ Sean McVay is saying Jared Goff isn’t assured to be their starter.

So now a quarterback carousel already ripe with draft possibilities of Trevor Lawrence, Zack Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance, will have a plethora of established veteran QBs on the move. With Philip Rivers assuredly and possibly Ben Roesthlisberger and Drew Brees retiring, not to mention the possibility that Tom Brady might be one-and-done in Tampa Bay if they can pull off the Super Bowl victory in two weeks, things are about to get crazy in the NFL.

Dak Prescott might still be the biggest fish to catch and most still believe he’ll remain in Dallas, the market is about to be flooded with possibilities.

