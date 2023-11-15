Tens of Thousands Gather at ‘March for Israel’ Protest in DC

Ten of thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered at the National Mall, in Washington, DC, on November 14, to protest against antisemitism.

According to a post on X from The Jewish Federations of North America, the march aimed to call for the liberation of hostages and the end of antisemitism.

The Department of Homeland Security designated the March for Israel a ‘Level 1’ security event, ‘the highest possible level’, to ensure demonstrators’ safety.

The organizers estimated 290,000 people attended the #marchforIsrael in person and that 250,000 watched online, making the march “the largest Jewish gathering in US history.”

The state of Israel thanked the protestors through a social media post. “Thank you to each and every one of our Jewish and non-Jewish brothers, sisters and allies. Your support during this difficult time means everything to us and we feel your love always, but especially today.” Credit: Aaron Troodler via Storyful