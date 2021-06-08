Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julien Pretot
·1 min read
  • French Open
  • French Open
1 / 2

Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

French Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Julien Pretot

PARIS (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 to reach the semi-final of the French Open for the first time on Tuesday.

After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered.

Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times for his first appearance on court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev will face either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

"Obviously it's very nice to be in the semi-finals but that doesn't satisfy me. I've been playing better and better and now we'll see what happens next," said Zverev.

Having been knocked out in the quarter-finals twice before, by Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic, Zverev stood a better chance against the lower-ranked Fokina.

The Spaniard, however, signalled his intentions by breaking in the first game, moving his opponent around and mixing it with drop shots.

Zverev broke straight back but looked out of sorts when the chair umpire corrected him on a line call, denying him another break.

Fokina, however, struggled with his service games as Zverev's confidence grew.

Hitting winner after winner while his 21-year-old opponent failed to keep the ball on court, Zverev raced to a routine win as he claimed his 15th consecutive set in Paris.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Zverev crushes Nishikori to reach quarter-finals

    PARIS (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev swept past Kei Nishikori 6-4 6-1 6-1 to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the third time on Sunday. Zverev hit 25 winners and wrapped up the win in one hour 54 minutes to set up a last-eight clash with unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. "Hopefully I've got three more matches left here," Zverev, who has enjoyed some impressive from on clay this season with a title-run in Madrid, said on court.

  • Rafael Nadal delivers French Open masterclass to beat Jannik Sinner and remain on course for 14th title

    Rafael Nadal moved through to the French Open quarter-finals after an imperious straight sets win over Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man with 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris. World No 19 Sinner, served for the first set at 5-3 but went on to lose the next eight games fall 7-5 and 4-0 behind. In fairness to the 19-year-old Italian, he broke Nadal twice to bring himself back i

  • Tribeca Film Festival Gets Back to the Big Screen

    Taking place across outdoor venues in all five boroughs of New York City, the Tribeca Film Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary June 9-20, screening a bevy of features, shorts, TV series, podcasts and games in what is being billed as the first major in-person film festival to take place in North America since the […]

  • Tennis-Slovenian Zidansek battles past Badosa to reach French Open semis

    PARIS (Reuters) -Unseeded Tamara Zidansek became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final as she beat Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5 4-6 8-6 in a gripping French Open battle on Tuesday. A match between two Grand Slam quarter-final debutants was full of momentum shifts, but it was world No. 85 Zidansek who handled the occasion better to claim victory. Her previous two main draw appearances at Roland Garros had resulted in first-round losses, but having beaten former U.S. open champion Bianca Andreescu in the opening round she has gone from strength to strength on the red dirt.

  • Chips shortage limits auto production in Brazil, automakers association says

    Automaker's plants in Brazil have reached a "production ceiling" after the first five months of the year, below pre-pandemic levels, due to a shortage of computer chips, the South American nation's automakers association said on Tuesday. "We reached a plateau of 200,000 cars produced monthly in the first months of the year, due to the components shortage," said Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Brazil's automakers association Anfavea. In May, plants in Brazil produced 192,800 cars, trucks and buses, 1% more than in April.

  • New Bachelorette Katie may actually have the strength to keep all her suitors in line

    Welcome back, gluttons for romantic punishment, to the new season of The Bachelorette! Personally, last season wrecked me so much that I’m actually peeved that Matt and Rachael are still dating. But, I did really like Katie, so here I sit ready to embark on all these new Chris Harrison-less episodes. Who’s with me?

  • Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova outlasts Rybakina in Paris to reach first Grand Slam semi

    PARIS (Reuters) -Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally reached a Grand Slam semi-final at the 52nd time of asking as she beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7(2) 6-2 9-7 at the French Open on Tuesday. Six times the 29-year-old had lost at the quarter-final stage of one of the four majors, but she used all her experience to overcome her doubles partner in a gruelling scrap despite some early nerves. "Mentally, it was too tough," said Pavlyuchenkova.

  • ‘Batwoman’ Reveals First Look at Camrus Johnson as Batwing

    The CW and Warner Bros. TV dropped first-look photos of “Batwoman” star Camrus Johnson suited as Batwing. Johnson has played the character of Luke Fox on the DC series since it began. As Batwing, he will serve as Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) crime-fighting counterpart as they work to clean up the mess created in the Season […]

  • Mom arrested in son’s death — after another woman said he was her son, Vegas cops say

    His mom was arrested in Denver, authorities said.

  • Cleveland announces pool of nearly 1,200 options for team name change

    The Indians announced last year that they would change their team name by the 2022 season at the earliest.

  • Why did NFL take this long for about-face on 'race-norming'? Add this to its track record of institutional racism.

    Until this week, when it finally felt enough public pressure, the league was essentially pressing doctors to use race-based information to deny retired Black players settlement money they deserved.

  • Roger Federer pulls out of French Open to rest body after two knee surgeries

    Roger Federer doesn't want to push himself too much following two knee surgeries.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas breezes into French Open quarter-finals

    Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.

  • Nets-Bucks: Second-round series, NBA Finals-level talent

    Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side. Brooklyn against Milwaukee is only a second-round series. “They’ve had their core and then they added some really good pieces, which is why they’ve been one of the best teams all year,” Harden said.

  • Sean McVay recalls the time he tricked Kliff Kingsbury into thinking he could lose Kyler Murray pick

    "Looked like he was going to throw up."

  • With Aaron Rodgers absent from mandatory minicamp, Jordan Love gets important first-team reps

    With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers boycotting the team’s mandatory minicamp, the biggest beneficiary will be the player whose arrival set the current dysfunction between Rodgers and the front office in motion. Quarterback Jordan Love, the player for whom the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select, becomes the first-string [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers not at Packers’ mandatory minicamp

    Aaron Rodgers is officially holding out on the Packers. Rodgers is not in attendance at the Packers’ first mandatory work of the offseason, a minicamp that began at 8:30 this morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That’s no surprise: As soon as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell 'not worried' about criticism from media for helmet stunt

    While most Detroit Lions fans seem to appreciate Dan Campbell's authenticity, some national media types have been more dismissive.

  • Full view of Suarez-McDowell fracas on Sonoma's last lap emerges

    Daniel Suarez posted a video through his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning, revealing the initial contact that led to his last-lap bump of Michael McDowell in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez’s tweet also indicated that he wouldn’t stand for on-track shenanigans — “not taking BS here.” RELATED: Official Sonoma results […]

  • NCAA baseball tournament umpire yells at player admiring go-ahead grand slam

    Baseball's culture wars have infiltrated the NCAA tournament.