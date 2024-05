Tennis: Whitefish sweeps past Columbia Falls

May 1—WHITEFISH — Jack Olerich led a singles sweep for Whitefish over Columbia Falls as the Bulldogs picked up a 6-1 dual win in high school tennis Tuesday.

Olerich defeated Wildcats No. 1 singles player Jax Ramage in straight sets as Whitefish did not drop a set in singles play.

Lane Hoerner and Sol Masters grabbed the lone match win for Columbia Falls defeating Cole Moses and Isaac Gibbs.

Whitefish 6, Columbia Falls 1

SINGLES: Jack Oehlerich, Whitefish def. Jax Ramage 6-1, 6-1; Owen Erickson, Whitefish def. Connor Zumalt 6-1, 6-2; Walt Seigmund, Whitefish def. William Oberholtzer 6-0, 6-0; Logan Hyland, Whitefish def. Jack Bowler 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Dane Hunt/Buren Brust, Whitefish def. Logan Heupel/Will Pickard 7-6 (4), 6-1; Mason Kelch/Aaron Anderson, Whitefish def. Silas Ypma/Oliver/McDonald 6-2, 6-1; Lane Hoerner/Sol Masters, Columbia Falls def. Cole Moses/Isaac/Gibbs 6-3, 6-3.

Whitefish girls 7, Columbia Falls 0

COLUMBIA FALLS — Alivia Lusko defeated Lexi Olberholtzer in straight sets as Whitefish picked up a 7-0 dual victory Tuesday.

Ainsley Scott and Maggie Mercer led the Bulldogs doubles pairings, defeating Kajsa Mohr and Alanis Petersen as Whitefish did not drop a set to the WildKats.

SINGLES: Alivia Lusko, Whitefish def. Lexi Olberholtzer 6-4, 6-3; Liesl Brust, Whitefish def. Aliyah Arends 6-2, 6-0; Ainsley Grubb, Whitefish def. Bailey Windauer 6-4, 6-2; Lucy Marzo, Whitefish def. Lucie Love 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Ainsley Scott/Maggie Mercer, Whitefish def. Kajsa Mohr/Alanis Petersen 6-2, 6-0; Zoey Marzo/Camry Kelch, Whitefish def. Madi Yerian/Apani Awua 6-0, 6-3; Gretel Vine/Delila Vine, Whitefish def. Kristina Tamburelli/Khloe Perry 6-1, 6-4.

More results

Polson boys 4, Libby 3

SINGLES: Ryan Beagle, Libby def. Torrin Ellis 7-5, 6-4; Tyler Andersen, Libby def. Taegen Gage 6-1, 6-0; Xavier Reatz, Libby def. Branson Moss 6-3, 6-4; Strider Gage, Polson def. Jaden Veland 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Tate Barentsen/Otto Lund, Polson def. Alderic Martineau/Dylan Warner 6-0, 6-1; Brock Henricksen/Ruger Ellis, Polson def. Ayden Montgomery/Eric Thompson 6-2, 6-3; Max Vincent/Teague McElwee, Polson def. Dayton Johnson/Morgan Davis 6-4, 6-0.

Polson girls 4, Libby 3

SINGLES: Marissa Hollingsworth, Libby def. Lauren Collinge 3-6, 6-1,6-3; Vivian Grainey, Polson def. Maggie Fentozzi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Hinkley Moss, Polson def. Riley Wolgamott 6-1, 6-4; Greta Lund, Polson def. Ryeley Tisle 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Katie Smith/Julia Bernard, Polson def. Allie Thorstenson/Ellie Andreessen 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Kayla Hoff/Savanah Lucas, Libby def. Josie Henriksen/Summer Newman 6-1, 1-6, 10-8; Aubrey Davis/Bella Meyer, Libby def. Karly Smith/Kinzi Bartel 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

Polson boys 4, Hamilton 3

SINGLES: Andy Purcell, Hamilton def. Torrin Ellis 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5); Branson Moss, Polson def. Carden Nelson 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Micah Van Sickle, Hamilton def. Max Violett 7-6, (7-4), 7-6 (7-2); Jackson Kirkbride, Hamilton def. Strider Gage 8-6.

DOUBLES: Brock Henricksen/Ruger Ellis, Polson def. Finn Dufresne/Jason Chaplain 6-3, 6-2; Otto Lund/Tate Barentsen, Polson def. Kade Carroll/Francesco Baruffini 6-0, 6-1; Taegen Gage/Teague McElwee, Polson def. Daniel Simmerman/Keaton Martin 6-0, 6-2.

Hamilton girls 6, Polson 1

SINGLES: Tallulah Pinjuv, Hamilton def. Katie Smith 6-2, 5-7, 7-5; Ciara Hanley, Hamilton def. Vivian Grainey 6-0, 6-2; Karly Smith, Polson def. Sam Gerey 7-5; Kristen Jessop, Hamilton def. Kinzi Bartel 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

DOUBLES: Emma Hollingsworth/Gwen Wolfe, Hamilton def. Summer Newman/Lauren Collinge 6-3, 6-2; Codie Clarke/Charlie Holmes, Hamilton def. Josie Henricksen/Julia Bernard 4-6, 6-0, 12-10; Anna Twardoski/Crystal Van Sickle, Hamilton def. Hinkley Moss/Greta Lund 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.