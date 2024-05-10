Tennis: Whitefish sweeps Bigfork, Polson

May 10—WHITEFISH — Liesl Brust grabbed a pair of straight set singles wins for Whitefish while Dane Hunt and Mason Kelchtook a pair of doubles wins and the Bulldogs picked up dual wins over Bigfork and Polson Tuesday.

Doubles pairing Ainsley Scott and Maggie Mercer battled for a three-set win over Pirates duo Lauren Collinge and Summer Newman before cruising in their second match of the day against Bigfork.

The Whitefish girls took a 7-0 dual win over Polson and a 5-2 decision over Bigfork. The Bulldog boys grabbed a pair of 6-1 wins on the day.

Top singles player Torrin Ellis nabbed Polson's only win on the day.

Bigfork's Dane Carlson and Andrew Kingery picked up the lone win for the Vikings.

Valkyries duo Reagan Waller and Taylor Howlett picked up a three-set victory, while Cassie Schmidt also won.

Whitefish girls 5, Bigfork 2

SINGLES: Liesl Brust, Whitefish def. Tessa Troyer 6-4, 6-0; Alivia Lusko, Whitefish def. Jade Sisler 6-1, 6-1; Ainsley Grubb, Whitefish def. Anika Ranson 6-1, 6-2; Cassie Schlicht, Bigfork def. Dessi Young 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6).

DOUBLES: Zoey Marzo/Camry Kelch, Whitefish def. Amanda Leonardo 6-1, 6-2; Maggie Mercer/Ainsley Scott, Whitefish def. Hazel Lowell/Maci Pickens 6-0, 6-0; Reagan Waller/Taylor Howlett, Bigfork def. Delila Vine/Gretel Vine 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Whitefish 6 Bigfork 1

SINGLES: Owen Erickson, Whitefish def. Cole Carlson 6-3, 6-1; Jack Oehlerich, Whitefish def. Juan Childs 6-0, 6-0; Walt Seigmund, Whitefish def. Evan Tidwell 6-0, 6-0; Aaron Anderson Whitefish, def. Rye Petersen 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish def. Dylan Porrovecchio/Seth Christaens 6-0, 6-1; Buren Brust/Jesse Burrough, Whitefish def. Andrew Wallon/Kimball Richard 6-3, 6-0; Dane Carlson/Andrew Kingery, Bigfork def. Cole Moses/Logan Hyland 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Whitefish girls 7, Polson 0

SINGLES: Liesl Brust, Whitefish def. Vivian Grainey 6-4, 6-4; Alivia Lusko, Whitefish def. Greta Lund 6-1, 6-1; Dessi Young, Whitefish def. Hinkley Moss 6-2, 7-6 (1); Ainsley Grubb, Whitefish def. Bailey Lamm 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Ainsley Scott/Maggie Mercer, Whitefish def. Katie Smith/Julia Bernard 7-6 (7), 0-6, 6-2; Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo, Whitefish def. Lauren Collinge/Summer Newman 6-7 (5),7-5, 6-2; Gretel Vine/Delila Vine, Whitefish def. Karly Smith/Josie Henricksen 6-3, 6-1.

Whitefish boys 6, Polson 1

Torrin Ellis, Polson def. Jack Oehlerich 6-0, 6-3; Owen Erickson, Whitefish def. Branson Moss 6-4, 6-4; Walt Seigmund, Whitefish def. Max Violett 6-0, 6-2; Aaron Anderson Whitefish, def. Truman Sawyer 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Buren Brust/Jesse Burrough, Whitefish def. Otto Lund/Tate Barentsen 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-4; Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt, Whitefish def. Brock Henricksen/Ruger Ellis 6-3, 6-3; Cole Moses/Logan Hyland, Whitefish def. Teague McElwee/Taegan Gage 6-1, 6-4.