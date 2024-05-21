Tennis, track fill mid-week prep schedules

May 20—Regional competition in girls high school tennis and girls high school track and field begins Tuesday evening, with the high school boys track and field regional on Thursday.

Both track meets are at Bloomington North, with a 6 p.m. starting time for field events and the 4x800 relay each night.

Tennis will be played at Terre Haute North and Jasper on Tuesday and Wednesday. Starting times are 5 p.m. at North, 5:30 p.m. at Jasper each night.

Terre Haute South is the on-paper favorite to win the regional on its rival's courts, the 19-6 Braves ranked 27th in the most recent coaches' poll after playing a tough schedule.

But the Braves expect a battle from Greencastle, which completed an unbeaten trip through the Western Indiana Conference and is making its fourth straight regional appearance.

South has beaten Bloomington South, which plays Brownsburg in Tuesday's other semifinal, and the championship match is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sullivan plays at Jasper for the first time in girls regional play, and the 20-4 Golden Arrows play 29th-ranked South Knox on Tuesday.

Longtime fans of high school tennis know the key words for this regional are "at Jasper," however. The host Wildcats are ranked fourth in the state and play Barr-Reeve in Tuesday's other semifinal, with their raucous fans expecting an easy trip to and through Wednesday's championship match.

The top three individuals or relay teams in each event of the track regionals are automatically qualified for the state finals May 31 (girls) and June 1 (boys) at Bloomington. Sectionals feeding into the Bloomington North Regional are Bloomington North, Terre Haute North, Brownstown Central and Madison.

Sectional performance lists from those girls sectionals indicate quite a few athletes from last week's sectional at Terre Haute North — plus some outstanding athletes from Linton and Shakamak — could be headed to Bloomington. Event-by-event, they are as follows:

100 — Shalane Blakey, Terre Haute South (second-best time); Dusty Welker, West Vigo (fourth)

200 — Kyarra DeGroote, West Vigo (second)

400 — Elayni Stone, Shakamak (second); Katherine Sarver, Sullivan (third); Demme Hancewicz, South (fourth)

800 — Ellia Hayes, Northview (third)

1,600 — Peyton Smith, Linton (second); Hayes (sixth); Cassie Roush, West Vigo (seventh)

3,200 — Smith (first); Gnister Grant, Northview (10th, but coasted in sectional race)

100 hurdles — Sophie Hale, Linton (second); Kathryn Ison, North Central (third); Bailey Brickert, South Putnam (fourth); Emma Martin, Terre Haute North (sixth); Karsyn Buck, Northview (eighth)

300 hurdles — Martin (second); Ison (third); Buck (fourth)

4x100 — Terre Haute South (second)

4x400 — West Vigo (fourth); Terre Haute South (fifth)

4x800 — Northview (fourth); Shakamak (sixth)

HJ — Buck (first); Mallori Bettenbrock, Clay City (sixth); Gracie Pritchard, Northview, Martin, Emma Simpson, Parke Heritage, and Lilly Merk, South (tied for eighth)

PV — Cali Wuestefeld, North (second); Abby Clark, South (third); Masyn Fisk, West Vigo (fifth)

LJ — Hale (fourth); Blakey (fifth)

SP — Becca Robbins, Linton (third)

D — Robbins (second); Megan Jackson, Clay City (fifth); Ozofu Magaji, South Vermillion (seventh)

Performance sheets for the boys regional haven't yet been posted, although South's Ethan Aidoo and Sullivan's Zane Catlin, both four-event sectional winners, are certainly among the hopefuls for a trip to Bloomington.

Tennis regionals

At Terre Haute North

* — Brownsburg vs. Bloomington South, 5 p.m. Tuesday; Terre Haute South vs. Greencastle, 5 p.m. Tuesday; championship 5 p.m. Wednesday

At Jasper

* — South Knox vs. Sullivan, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; Jasper vs. Barr-Reeve, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; championship 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Track regionals

At Bloomington North — Girls 6 p.m. Tuesday; boys 6 p.m. Thursday