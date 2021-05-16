Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

  • WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
    1/5

    Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
  • WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
    2/5

    Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
  • WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
    3/5

    Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • ATP Masters 1000 / WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
    4/5

    Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    ATP Masters 1000 / WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
  • ATP Masters 1000 / WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
    5/5

    Tennis-Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

    ATP Masters 1000 / WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
ATP Masters 1000 / WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
ATP Masters 1000 / WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
·1 min read

(Reuters) -French Open champion Iga Swiatek served a warning to her rivals ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam with a 6-0 6-0 demolition of former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open final on Sunday.

The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday.

Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.

"I'm really happy to win this tournament in Rome, it's been a tough week from the beginning," said Swiatek, who won her quarter-final and semi-final matches in straight sets on Saturday after they were postponed due to rain.

"I'm really happy I got through everything and I was really focused today, so I'm proud of myself. Now I've finally earned some tiramisu."

She served with ruthless accuracy, winning more than 93% of points on her first serve, and converted six out of eight break point opportunities to close out the win against a frustrated Pliskova, who had no answers on the day.

It was also the first double bagel in the final of the Rome tournament and the most one-sided since Hungary's Andrea Temesvari beat American Bonnie Gadusek 6-1 6-0 in 1983.

The French Open begins on May 30.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

Recommended Stories

  • Swiatek routs Pliskova in Italian Open final

    Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes.

  • Tennis-Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Pliskova

    Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2. Swiatek's quarter-final match against two-times champion Elina Svitolina was postponed due to rain on Friday but the 19-year-old made short work of her more experienced opponent with a 6-2 7-5 win to set up a semi-final clash with Coco Gauff.

  • Andy Murray to skip French Open and focus on Wimbledon after groin issues persist

    In the latest setback of a miserable season, Andy Murray has dropped his plans to participate in the French Open — which starts a fortnight today — after experiencing a recurrence of groin pain while training in Rome. His intention now is to make an early start in his grass-court preparation in order to be as ready as possible for Queen’s and Wimbledon — the two most productive tournaments of his career. Clearly, he will first have to overcome this lingering and mysterious groin problem, which first surfaced just before the Miami Open in March. Murray travelled out to Rome a week ago to test himself in a series of practice sessions with leading players. He is understood to have taken Novak Djokovic to a tie-break in their unofficial set last Sunday, and also made a late entry into the doubles event as an alternate, playing alongside Liam Broady. Together, they showed strength of character to come back and eliminate Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the first round. But after going out in the second round to Kevin Kravietz and Horia Tecau, Murray was equivocal during an interview with the Press Association. “Today didn't feel that great on the court,” he said. “I didn't play that well in comparison to yesterday.” The original intention had been to enter one of the two ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, but that idea has been dropped. Clay has always been a difficult surface for Murray, whereas grass is his preferred environment, and he will no doubt be trying to convince himself that this last-minute rescheduling could work in his favour. The last time he made a late withdrawal from the French Open was in 2013, after a bout of back trouble in Rome. He wound up winning his first Wimbledon a month later. Yet the reality of this latest unfortunate development is that Murray has now appeared in only four majors since he first dropped off the tour in 2017, on account of his arthritic right hip. He has won just two grand-slam matches in that time, both at the US Open. Since having that joint “resurfaced” in January 2019 — which meant the insertion of a metal rod in the top of the femur, which slots into a metal socket in his pelvis — Murray has been determined to prove that he can become the first singles player to compete successfully with a bionic hip. (Bob Bryan was able to extend his career substantially in the doubles arena, which is significantly less physically demanding.) But the evidence is beginning to suggest that this may be an impossible dream, even if Murray has had some terrible luck along the way. He will certainly be ruing the Covid-19 infection he suffered while feeling in otherwise strong physical shape in January, which kept him out of the Australian Open. Every time he misses a major tournament, he must wonder if he will ever play there again.

  • Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

    Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-delayed quarter-final earlier in the day, was also stretched to three sets in the semi-final before overcoming local favourite Lorenzo Sonego. Sonego, the first Italian to make the semi-finals in Rome in 14 years after he beat world number seven Andrey Rublev earlier on Saturday, had his dream run ended by Djokovic who triumphed 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2. Djokovic failed to convert two match points in the second set that lasted 91 minutes as Sonego forced a tiebreak, where the Serb lost a 4-2 lead.

  • Burns keeps Nelson lead after more Spieth magic, rain looms

    Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader — again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green — again. Burns shot a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke lead over K.H. Lee, who had a 67 and briefly pulled even before Burns missed by inches matching Spieth's eagle on 18 and tapped in for birdie.

  • Iga Swiatek wins twice in a day to secure place in Italian Open final

    Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff at the Foro Italico on Saturday.

  • Oscar De La Hoya vs. Georges St-Pierre blocked by UFC’s Dana White

    Dana White blocked Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya, leaving the head of Triller upset.

  • Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson

    Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. J.J. Spaun was 12 under, following a first-round 63 that left him tied with Jordan Spieth with a 69.

  • Brandon Figueroa takes Luis Nery’s title with body shot in Round 7

    Brandon Figueroa stopped Luis Nery in Round 7 to win the WBC junior featherweight title Saturday in Carson, Calif.

  • Watch: Trey Lance gets first reps at 49ers rookie minicamp

    The 49ers' rookie minicamp began and rookie QB Trey Lance looked good in the limited practice.

  • Iga Swiatek double bagels Karolina Pliskova in Italian Open final

    The 19-year-old French Open champion produced a superb performance in Rome.

  • UFC 262 results: Katlyn Chookagian outpoints Viviane Araujo, gets back on winning streak

    Since her loss to Valentina Shevchenko, Katlyn Chookagian is 3-1.

  • Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

    Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals.

  • Serena Williams accepts wild card to play in Parma

    Serena Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma starting this weekend.

  • Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

    UFC president Dana White got annoyed when asked about Triller, the promotion that put on the Jake Paul and Ben Askren boxing match. Then White proceeded to unload on Oscar De La Hoya at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference. "Don't ask me about these idiots," White responded when asked about the fight promotion. Hear White rip into the Triller promoters and Da La Hoya. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier reacts to Charles Oliveira winning UFC lightweight title

  • Sue Bird hilariously discusses being the same age as her Storm teammate's mom

    Everyone has those moments...

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • How an NGO helped 10,000 Covid-19 patients survive India’s oxygen shortage

    "We are helping Indian hospitals and government, too. The president's house and several governments have reached out to us in need of oxygen," said Irinder Singh Ahluwalia, founder and CEO of Hemkunt Foundation.

  • Them again: Djokovic and Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

    Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring. Djokovic, who turns 34 in a week, and Nadal, who turns 35 next month, won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final on Sunday — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.

  • The Daily Sweat: Warriors, closing in on a play-in date with Lakers, face the eliminated Pelicans

    In the final days of the NBA regular season, good luck figuring out motivation.