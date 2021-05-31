Breaking News:

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following media boycott controversy

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to do press conferences

Axios
·2 min read
Naomi Osaka, the world's No. 2 tennis star, announced Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open amid controversy over her decision to not participate in press conferences at the tournament.

The big picture: Osaka announced last week that she would skip the news conferences, saying, "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one." She was fined $15,000 by Roland Garros on Sunday for declining to participate in a mandatory news conference.

What she's saying: "This isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

  • "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly," she added.

  • "The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."

  • "Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt, I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media."

  • "So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences."

"I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make these better for the players, press and fans."

