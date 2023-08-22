Tennis star Jessica Pegula visits Buffalo Bills practice

Daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Jessica, attended a team practice this week.

In her own right, that’s Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 ranked women’s tennis player in world, was at the session on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Open in Queens, New York City.

Have a look at Pegula taking in the Bills workout in the clips shared to social media below:

