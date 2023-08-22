Tennis star Jessica Pegula visits Buffalo Bills practice
Daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Jessica, attended a team practice this week.
In her own right, that’s Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 ranked women’s tennis player in world, was at the session on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Open in Queens, New York City.
Have a look at Pegula taking in the Bills workout in the clips shared to social media below:
Jessica Pegula, tennis star and daughter of #Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula is at practice today as a Netflix film crew follows her for the series Break Point.
Jessica Pegula, the No. 1 American-ranked women's tennis player and the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim, is at Bills practice today. She's headed to New York this week to play in the U.S. Open.
Coming up, we'll be joined in-studio by Tennis Pro Jessica Pegula!
She joins the show after attending today's #Bills practice
The No. 1 American-ranked women's tennis player and daughter of #Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, Jessica Pegula was at today's practice. She is seeded third in this week's U.S. Open.
