Tennis star, anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic finally found a rule he is no longer above

Men’s tennis had its second big event of 2022, and its biggest player was at home, probably maskless and definitely shotless.

Novak Djokovic was not going to play in the Dallas Open even if he wore five masks, and was triple vaccinated.

This event is DFW’s first major tennis tourney since 1989, and a player of Djokovic’s caliber always skips this level of the ATP Tournament because he can.

He is tennis’ biggest star, and tennis’ biggest problem.

If you are running a sport, not having your best players playing is an issue.

For the sake of tennis, its organizers and Djokovic need figure this out, which means this guy must accept that while he may be the best tennis player in the history of the sport rules still apply to him, too.

He will soon learn, if he has not already, that Novak Djokovic needs pro tennis more than pro tennis needs Novak Djokovic.

This is not about whether the rules are right, make any sense, or need updating; that’s a different rant. This is about a rule book that he chooses to skirt, or be above, because he’s Novak Djokovic.

At this point in his life, 999 times out of 100 the rules no longer apply to him because he is Novak Djokovic. He found one that does.

“For me, personally, Djokovic is untouchable,” Jurij Rodionov of Austria told me on Sunday morning after he defeated former SMU star Jason Krall in their qualifying match.

“Djokovic is the No. 1 player in the world.”

He is. For now. But there was a No. 1 before Novak Djokovic, and there will be a No. 1 without him.

His unwillingness to abide by the rules has cost him his chance of winning all four Grand Slams in 2022, and will likely keep him behind Rafael Nadal for most major championships for another year. At least.

Djokovic famously missed the 2022 Australian Open last month after a lengthy fight with the Australian government over his COVID vaccination status.

Djokovic said last year he was “opposed to vaccination.”

That’s an issue in Australia, which basically kicked him out of the country before the tournament because of his stance on this polarizing issue.

This is an issue in certain parts of Europe, like Paris and London. And in Queens, New York. And with the ATP Tour, where at least in Dallas the mask mandate for its employees was in effect while patrons were not wearing them as they watched matches.

“It all depends on the player. For some, it’s a big deal; for some it’s not,” Rodionov said when asked if this issue was a topic of conversation among players.

Then Rodionov dropped this in this mood-ruining gem:

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be normal again,” he said. “It will always be a topic. Vaccination. Fourth booster. Sixth booster. Are you tested? I think this is going to keep going for quite a bit (of time). But, I might be wrong. Hopefully, I’m wrong.

“I remember being in Austria in July of 2020, and the president (of Austria) told the people that after three or four months the virus will die and we will go back to our lives.”

Hmm ... that sounds vaguely familiar.

Tennis’ next major is the French Open, in May. Depending on the laws, Djokovic may not have to “get the shot” and be eligible to play.

We are still more than three months away from that tournament, which begins on May 22; that’s more than enough time for event organizers and law makers to change protocols, rules and regulations around COVID no less than 42,341 times.

It would be nice to see the best player at Roland-Garros playing in a field against Nadal, Matteo Berrettini and the rest.

What Djokovic will soon learn, if he has not already, is the same lesson Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka etc. eventually accept: These tournaments that made them rich and famous existed long before they came along, and will go on long after they are gone.

Tennis is better with Novak Djokovic playing, but it doesn’t need him.

Rules will have to either change for him to return to the Grand Slams, or Djokovic will have to play by them because he finally found one that he is not above.