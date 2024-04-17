UP tennis shuts down Yellow Jackets

Apr. 16—Union Pines and Lee County squared off on the tennis courts for the second time on Friday evening, with the Vikings sweeping the match against the shorthanded Yellow Jackets.

Lee's No. 6 singles player was not available, which meant that Union Pines took that match and the No. 3 doubles by default, and even its season record at 3-3 going into a match with Scotland on Monday.

Going down the order, in singles, Lane McPherson beat Finley Benton 8-3, Joey Tortora blanked Hunter Jackson 8-0, Tucker Lloyd shut out Edgar V. Augure 8-0, Jace McPherson downed Jason A. Benitez 8-0, and Dominic Roett topped Jayden Gibbs 8-0. Patrick Kavanagh won by forfeit at No. 6.

In doubles L. McPherson-Tortora beat Benton-Jackson 7-1, Lloyd-McPherson blanked Augure-Benitez 8-0, and Roett-Kavanagh won by forfeit.

Lee County hosts Richmond today at 4 p.m.