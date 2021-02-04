Nike debuts new shirts inspired by tennis legend Serena Williams just in time for the Australian Open

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

On Monday, tennis great Serena Williams will begin her pursuit for a 24th Grand Slam title when the Australian Open kicks off from Melbourne. Should the 39-year-old complete this feat, this will will tie her with Margaret Court at 24 individual titles. One more championship after that and the record belongs to Williams.

Commemorating her accomplishments thus far, Nike has unveiled a brand new collection of Williams-inspired gear that justly names her as the “Greatest female athlete ever.”

Priced at $35 each, the five graphic tees are either splashed with her image or catchy phrases like “Unstoppable Queen” and “You are strong, powerful and beautiful.”

We linked the five shirts below, but you can shop all things Serena Williams currently in stock at Nike. Watch the undisputed GOAT take the court for the first Gland Slam of 2021 in fresh, new threads.