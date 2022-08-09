Serena Williams announces she will retire after 2022 US Open

Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she will be retiring from tennis following the 2022 US Open at the end of August.

In a piece she penned for Vogue, as well as in a post on Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said that while she still loves tennis, she's ready to move on to new things.

In Vogue, Williams said she plans to expand her family and focus on her other business ventures in her retirement.