Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sudipto Ganguly
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Australian Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sudipto Ganguly

(Reuters) - Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open.

The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017.

Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

Wilander, who won three titles on the red clay in Paris, said the American needed to take a leaf out of Roger Federer's book and make changes to her game like the Swiss did four years ago before going on to win three more majors.

"I don't see Serena's game developing in the last few years," Eurosport pundit Wilander said. "It's kind of the same Serena that we've seen over the years.

"And at her age, unless she changes something a little bit, becomes a little more creative, I don't think Serena can overpower all these women these days because they serve well, they hit the ball hard. She's kind of competing with the same game against the women today.

"She needs to tell other people that 'listen I've been playing this game for 22 years, I got 23 majors. I need to change something and this is what I'm going to do'."

Wilander did not believe Williams had a chance to end her quest for a record-equalling 24th major at Roland Garros.

"I think Serena is in the same boat as Federer. Which is 'let's go to the French Open and let's hope that we can win a match or two or three'," Wilander said.

"And then that will be an unbelievable bonus in her confidence, in the experience of playing matches in a big stadium court with hopefully some people in the crowd.

"And then she can take that fresh experience to Wimbledon and then carry it through to the U.S. Open.

"Can she beat Iga Swiatek? Of course, we know Serena can beat anyone, pretty much on any given day. But can she do it seven matches in a row on clay? Highly doubtful."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; editing by Toby Davis)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Living rent free in your head!': Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud rages with another spat

    The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

    Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves. Canada moved into a tie with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to advance from group play in the event.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Timberwolves minority owner sues over Alex Rodriguez sale, claims nothing stopping new owners from moving team

    Would A-Rod do that to Minnesota?

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/26/2021

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Trailblazing coach Katie Sowers moving from 49ers to Chiefs

    No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.

  • Manager: Khabib declined recent offers to fight Floyd Mayweather for $100 million, Georges St-Pierre

    According to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired despite lucrative offers.

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Fantasy football rankings for 2021 draft season: Who should you take first?

    Who should be the top fantasy pick? How many Chiefs should be the first player taken at their respective position? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.

  • Top takeaway from Donald Trump's reported involvement in Patriots probe: Spygate will never die and NFL looks worse for it

    Trump may well have tricked Arlen Specter, the late Pennsylvania senator who looked into the Patriots controversy. But a full-blown bribe with Robert Kraft's knowledge? Well ...