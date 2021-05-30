Tennis-Same failure, different year for Kerber at Roland Garros

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - Former world number one Angelique Kerber's poor record at the French Open got no help on Sunday when the German was knocked out in the first round by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

In an indication that the 26th seed, who has never made it past the quarter-finals here despite winning the other three Grand Slams once each, is not a top name on clay, Kerber was scheduled to play on the outside court 14.

She bowed out with a 6-2 6-4 defeat for her third first-round loss in a row on the Paris dirt.

"She started well and had nothing to lose, while it took me too long to get into the contest," Kerber said afterwards.

In her last six tries she has failed to make it past the opening round on five occasions.

Kerber is now eager to play on a surface on which she fares better.

"I will try to learn from the match now because I played good the last few weeks and I had good matches," she said.

"I did the best preparation I could do in the last few weeks on clay, but yeah, it's fine, and now I'm looking forward to Wimbledon for the grass court season, and it sounds much better for me, so I'm happy that the next Grand Slam is on grass."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight sets win

    PARIS (Reuters) -World number two Naomi Osaka had to dig deep to defeat Romanian Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) as the four-time Grand Slam winner began her French Open campaign on the opening day on Sunday hoping to improve on her record at the claycourt major. Osaka has not made it past the third round at her previous appearances at Roland Garros and arrived in Paris with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. But the Japanese four-time major winner showed no signs of being distracted on a sun-bathed Philippe Chatrier court by the lively debate after her announcement that she would not hold press conferences at the French Open for mental health reasons.

  • Naomi Osaka wins at French Open, speaks briefly

    Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.

  • Rafael Nadal’s French Open bid: break Grand Slam record he shares with Roger Federer

    At the French Open, Rafael Nadal can break the record he shares with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam men's singles titles.

  • Ian Poulter had his best day ever at Colonial, and he’s within striking distance

    Poulter had birdies on four of his first six holes, rolling to an impressive 64 that was his best ever in 29 rounds at Colonial Country Club.

  • Not all heroes wear masks but Antonio Rudiger's moment of intervention saved Chelsea from despair

    It was beautiful, a work of art, a piece of defending so perfect in its timing, anticipation and execution that it made you want to rise up and applaud its magnificence like a shot flying into the top corner. If the script had been written beforehand, Phil Foden, the wonderkid of English football, who has come of age this season, would have scored. The headlines would be his, the glory too. But like all the most memorable moments of superlative defending, this was the sight of a script being ruined. Not just rewritten but torn up, shredded and tossed in the dustbin of what might have been. Dancing into the Chelsea area with his ballatic, perfectly balanced feet. Foden swayed, his weight shifting on to his left so he could guide a shot past the goalkeeper with his right. The young England international would have looked up and would have only seen Edouard Mendy standing in front of him. The angle favoured the City forward, the corner of the goal, to the goalkeeper’s left was open. The net would have looked like a buffet; a help yourself target. Foden’s eyes bulged. This was it, the opening goal in a Champions League final for the club you grew up supporting; the club you have played for since you were a kid; the club you love. But then, out of the corner of his eye, there would have been a blur; a presence; a flash of blue. Foden will possibly have felt the air being disturbed, of something approaching at speed. It was all in a split second, but players like Foden play with instinct. They sense things are going to happen before they do. With his masked face, Rudiger was dressed like a superhero. Or a villain, depending on whether it was dark blue or sky blue you were supporting in Porto. It was a Zorro mask and like the old swashbuckling hero of the western movies, Rudiger had spotted the danger and was coming to the rescue for Chelsea. Not on a horse, but he leapt into the air without one, taking off, leg outstretched. The risks were high, but so was the threat. If he made contact with Foden before he shot, he would be sent off and City would have a penalty and 10 men to play against.

  • Why Joe Biden won't solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict or bring peace to the Middle East

    Challenged with the greatest task of national recovery since Franklin Roosevelt Biden is much more focused on domestic priorities.

  • Senate to take up sweeping voting rights bill in June

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will consider it at the end of June, though it's likely to be blocked by Republicans.

  • Charles Schwab: Value on Kokrak to Win

    Jordan Spieth takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge and is the odds-on favorite to win. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • How this Chinese family brought their famous Peking duck from Caracas to Doral

    Peking duck is a dish for emperors, a delicacy that Miamians can always eat piping hot at a Chinese restaurant in Doral. Qianlong was founded by Yony Moy, a Venezuelan who learned the business from his father and grandfather, who arrived in Maracaibo from Canton in 1958 searching for success in what was then the richest country in South America.

  • Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

    Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved fame as sardonic TV news writer Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and stardom playing cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. MacLeod died early Saturday at his home in Palm Desert, California, said Stephanie Steele Zalin, his stepdaughter.

  • Fans Go Wild After Candace Cameron Bure Posts the Ultimate Beach Photo

    “Not enough 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 emojis!”

  • French Open Twitter account throws shade at Naomi Osaka over media blackout

    A tweet from the official Roland Garros account seemed to slam Naomi Osaka for refusing to meet with reporters at the French Open on Saturday.

  • Report: Lonzo Ball could earn around $20 million annually in free agency

    Lonzo Ball is in line for an interesting free agency, which could see him net a contract in the area of $20 million annually.

  • NBA Finals betting: Bettors really like the MVP chances of Kevin Durant and James Harden

    Over 30% of the tickets at BetMGM have been wagered on either Durant or Harden.

  • Why Warren Buffett Picked the S&P 500 to Win the Investing Race

    In some ways, investing is like participating in a race. The S&P 500 is one of the best long-term investments out there, and famed investor Warren Buffet has long touted the S&P 500 as an ideal option. In fact, during the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's meeting, Buffett claimed that "for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund."

  • ‘It’s normal to feel nerves’ – Pep Guardiola ready for Champions League test

    Manchester City take on Chelsea in Porto on Saturday in the club’s first final in the competition.

  • Colombia's president deploys military to protest-hit city

    Colombian President Iván Duque on Friday announced the deployment of military forces to the city of Cali after at least three people died in increasingly violent protests and talks to end the social uprising stalled. Duque repeated his assertion that the protests, which have been raging for a month, are infiltrated by illegal armed groups and promised to deploy "all intelligence capabilities” to demonstrate this. “This deployment will almost triple our capacity throughout the province in less than 24 hours, ensuring assistance in nerve centers where we have seen acts of vandalism, violence and low-intensity urban terrorism,” said the president, speaking from Cali, the city in southwest Colombia that has become the epicenter of the nationwide antigovernment protests.

  • Missing woman found safe in Queens hostel

    Christine Hammontree was located at a hostel in Long Island City, Queens. Authorities say she is unharmed and there is no crime that requires an investigation.

  • How LeBron James has performed in Game 4s in his playoff career

    With Game 4 looming, let's look at how LeBron James has played in previous Game 4s throughout his career.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.