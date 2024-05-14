Tennis queens: Holy Family, Peak to Peak doubles crown themselves at state tourney

May 13—Two days after securing her Class 3A No. 3 doubles tennis title, Holy Family junior Raelynn Pickup said she was still in awe. Two days after the fact, the feat she accomplished with her partner, senior Kenna Dietz, still hadn't set in.

They won the 3 dubs individual state tournament on a ball from Pickup that flirted with the baseline. In doing so, they defeated Vail Christian's Carys Highum and Olivia Zajac with a 6-4, 6-2 final score.

"I was really surprised because it was right on the line, and I couldn't believe it," Pickup said. "I served, (Vail Christian) returned it back pretty deep, and then I hit a forehand, I think. It was like right on the deep end of the line."

Once the two learned that the ball did, indeed, stay inbounds — just barely — elation took over. All of the adversity that the pair experienced leading up to that moment melted away. And there was plenty of that.

"Our match was kind of crazy," Dietz said. "The first set started in our favor with us scoring the first two games and having a lead through the entire set until we won it 6-4. Though, it started raining when the score was 5-3, suspending the game and forcing us back to our hotel for a couple of hours.

"When we came back from the rain delay, we slipped up on one game, but quickly hit the gas pedal to put us at 6-4. During the second set, we lost the first game after what felt like six rounds of deuce and ad. We quickly caught up and continued to play our game the way we wanted, ending at 6-2."

Dietz noted that through it all, she and Pickup had to keep their mental fortitude running at peak performance. Spectators, she said, made "a few other remarks and comments" toward them that they had to block out.

In the end, they got the last laugh. The pair, which spent the first half of the season shifting around before finally settling on 3 dubs, ended their 2024 run with a 12-1 record. They met their toughest postseason competition the day before against Eaton (7-6, 4-6, 6-3).

They weren't the only local ladies to go for the gold at the 3A tournament.

One line up, at No. 2 doubles, Peak to Peak senior Josie Adams and sophomore Molly Kolachov crowned themselves when they took down Vail Christian's Alexa Blanch and Sabrina Nabonsal.

They faced quite the challenge, overcoming a 2-5 deficit in the second set to put the Saints away with a 6-4, 7-5 decision. Adams, who won the 3 doubles title with Rorie West just a year earlier, was overcome with emotion the second the match ended.

"Honestly, I started crying," Adams explained. "I started crying last year too, but this year was a lot more. I knew that this was my last season. That was my last time playing with Molly, and this team has just done so, so much for me. It's been just an incredible season. I was just overjoyed that we were able to pull it out and finish on such a high."

The Pumas began the year not knowing if they'd have a coach at all, but four parents stepped up to ensure their success of year past wouldn't fade away. The team enjoyed a qualification in the 2023 3A team tournament and saw three lines rake in titles at the individual tournament.

This season, they made it all the way to the team state semis before falling at Vail Christian by the narrowest of margins (4-3). Kolachov and Adams avenged them.

"The dynamic of our team, coaches and, of course, Josie and my relationship was just amazing this season," Kolachov said. "Josie and I complement each other so well and she is so good at being supportive and making me a better player. Her volleys are incredible, and she can always put it away when I stay consistent at the baseline. I don't know how I got so lucky to be her partner, not just her as a player but also as a person."