First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang continued to build out his coaching staff on Wednesday (March 30) with the addition of veteran head coach Marco Borne as his Chief of Staff. "Much like Jareem (Dowling), Marco is another great addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him and his wife Genean to K-State," said Tang. Borne is the second announced member of Tang’s inaugural coaching staff at K-State, as Jareem Dowling was named an assistant coach on Tuesday (March 29).