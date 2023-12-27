Tennis predictions for 2024: Players to watch – plus our Wimbledon winners

Carlos Alcaraz endured an underwhelming second half of 2023 - Shutterstock/Jose Mendez

Men’s breakout star: Jack Draper

You could put this down as wishful, Brit-centric thinking. But it is not just me. Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev are among the experts who predicted breakout status for Draper in 2023. If they turned out to be wrong, that owed something to the shoulder injury that wiped out his entire grass-court season. Still, given a clean bill of health, the 22-year-old has all the ingredients: power, athleticism, ambition and a healthy dollop of mongrel.

Women’s breakout star: Qinwen Zheng

As the world No16, Qinwen is already well established on the tour. But who beyond tennis tragics has heard of a player with a modest 14-8 win-loss record at the majors? The point is that Qinwen remains undervalued. Her game – especially off the ground – is way stronger than her results, ranking and international profile might suggest. Plus, she is discovering the value of motivation. After Qinwen’s coach Wim Fissette left her in September to rejoin Naomi Osaka’s camp, she was so cross that she promptly won Zhengzhou, the biggest title of her career.

Men’s player of the year: Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic would be the obvious answer here, and it’s entirely possible that he will dominate the tour yet again in 2024. But let’s go out on a limb and suggest that Alcaraz’s disappointing second half of 2023 – in which he won zero of seven tournaments, having gone six for ten up until the end of Wimbledon – will be the catalyst for some tough self-analysis. Mentally, Alcaraz needs to balance his creative flair with greater steeliness. Technically, there is work to be done on the forehand return of serve. Remember, though: he is still only 20.

Women’s player of the year: Coco Gauff

It might seem strange to suggest that, up until September’s US Open, Gauff’s career had seemed in danger of stagnating. She is still only 19, after all. But she has already played more than three full seasons on the tour – 211 matches in total – and it was time for a show of strength. That is what she delivered in New York, with the help of her two new coaches Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba, who were not so much good cop/bad cop as loud cop/quiet cop. Riba (the quiet one) has since left to reunite with his former charge Qinwen Zheng, but even without him Gauff is well placed to build on her maiden grand-slam title.

Most looking forward to in 2024…

Naomi Osaka’s post-maternity comeback. Given that Osaka’s last title came in Melbourne three years ago, there is little reason to suggest that she can whizz straight back to the top of the game. But how fun it would be if she did. Osaka’s baseline game is full of zingers – even if she never really learned to volley – and her serve is one of the few that stands comparison with her childhood idol Serena Williams. What she has lacked, in recent years, is an ability to cope with the tour lifestyle from one week to the next. But maybe everything will change in her new, family-oriented set-up?

Wimbledon men’s singles champion: Novak Djokovic

Here is one banker that I cannot reasonably back against. Djokovic was on a 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon – and a ten-year unbeaten run on Centre Court – when Alcaraz pulled off the upset of the season in July. It is hard to see lightning striking again next year, given Djokovic’s harmonious relationship with the grass, the club and the tournament (if not necessarily the fans). Mark him down for a Federer-equalling eighth title already.

Wimbledon women’s singles champion: Ons Jabeur

We started with a wishful choice, so let’s end with another. Jabeur has been the pick of the ladies’ draw at Wimbledon since the pandemic, notching a 16-3 win-loss record. Yet she simply cannot find her way over the finish line. Having finished as runner-up to Elena Rybakina in 2022, she choked badly against Marketa Vondrousova in July. Usually adventurous and entertaining, Jabeur keeps losing her mojo in those anxious moments. But perhaps, as with Jana Novotna in 1998, it will be a case of third time lucky in 2024.

