Tennis predictions for 2019: Grand slam winners, year end No 1s, biggest disappointment and more

Who will be the stand-out winners of 2019?

With the new season under way and on the eve of the Australian Open, the opening grand slam of the year, our experts make their picks for the campaign ahead. Do you agree? Make your predictions in the comment section below.

Who will win every grand slam title this year?

Simon Briggs

Australian Open: Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber

French Open: Novak Djokovic and Kiki Bertens

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova

US Open: Karen Khachanov and Aryna Sabalenka

Charlie Eccleshare

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber

I’d love to be original and say someone - anyone - else in the men's draw, but really how can you go against the guy who’s won the last two majors, as well as having six Australian Open titles to his name? It's a far more open field in the women's with at least a half-dozen genuine contenders, but given her pedigree and comfort in Melbourne I’ll go with the 2016 champion Kerber.

French Open: Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

Will this be the year when Dominic Thiem finally accedes the throne and becomes the King of Clay? Not quite. I expect Nadal to hold on for another year. Meanwhile, by the time of the French Open Halep should have a coach in tow and be a bit more settled. If she can stay fit, a defence of her Roland Garros crown looks likely.

Wimbledon: Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza

A ninth title would certainly go down well in south-west London, and looks at this point to be well within Federer’s grasp. While after a rough 2018, Muguruza feels like the forgotten woman of women’s tennis. Don’t rule her out of a comeback this year though.

US Open: Alexander Zverev and Serena Williams

It was at Flushing Meadows where Ivan Lendl’s previous pupil Andy Murray made his breakthrough, and with a bit more experience Zverev can do the same this year. For Williams, it will be five years since her last US title but her determination will ensure she finishes the year with a record-equalling 24th major title.

Vicki Hodges

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova

It might not be the boldest of calls, but it's hard to look past world No 1 in the men's draw after his resurgent second half to 2018. In the women's draw, I'm backing Karolina Pliskova to collect her maiden grand slam. Now under the coaching guidance of Conchita Martinez, who assisted Garbine Muguruza's Wimbledon success in 2017, the big serving Czech won the Brisbane International earlier this month.

French Open: Dominic Thiem and Simona Halep

While my heart is saying Rafael Nadal will win an historic 12th Roland Garros, my head is saying the King of Clay's aging and aching body might not be up to the almighty task of defending his humongous crown. Cue last year's finalist Dominic Thiem to step into Nadal's somewhat large shoes to secure his first major. Simona Halep and the French Open clay will continue to be a perfect pairing.

Wimbledon: Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova

Could it happen, really? Federer to land his 100th overall title on the hallowed Wimbledon turf, say it is not just the stuff of dreams. It could be a fairytale major all round with Petra Kvitova claiming her first grand slam since the horrific knife attack suffered in her home in Dec 2016 which threatened to end her career.

US Open: Alexander Zverev and Madison Keys

It's been much talked about, but finally Germany's Zverev starts to fulfil some of his 'future No 1' billing with his first grand slam title. Meanwhile, Madison Keys becomes the first American to win the women's title at Flushing Meadows in five years.

Where will Roger Federer win title 100? Credit: AFP

Molly McElwee

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber

Novak Djokovic’s coach Marian Vajda this week said the plan for 2019 was to hold all four majors - which would bring the Serbian’s total up to 18 grand slam singles titles, and two behind Roger Federer’s haul. At the very least, I expect he will take his seventh Australian Open title. The women’s draw is much more open: Serena Williams is the favourite and Naomi Osaka is definitely in the mix alongside Simona Halep, but my pick would see Angelique Kerber secure her fourth slam title.

French Open: Rafa Nadal and Simona Halep

The eight slams on the women’s tour over 2017 and 2018 had eight different winners, but this season I’d bet on Simona Halep to retain her title at the French Open. She has said that breaking her slam duck has taken the pressure off her game, and she could prove that in June. When it comes to the men’s draw, as long as Rafa Nadal steps onto the clay at Roland Garros fit, there should be no stopping him claiming his 12th title.

Who would bet against Nadal landing a 12th Roland Garros title? Credit: AFP

Wimbledon: Roger Federer and Serena Williams

Is this wishful thinking, a little nostalgic? Maybe, but this could well have been the result in 2018 if not for it being too much too soon for Serena Williams and a suspected hand injury harming Roger Federer’s game. So I’m holding out for the two GOATs to judge their warm-up events well, be at full fitness, and Novak Djokovic having just one off day over the fortnight.

US Open: Alexander Zverev and Serena Williams

The return of the big three in 2018 blocked the grand slam path for the entire tour, but when the fatigue (maybe) sets in for the veterans and perhaps niggling injuries creep through after a long fought season, 21-year-old Zverev could win the final slam of the year, similar to his impressive run at the ATP Finals in 2018. In the women’s draw the past four years have seen four different winners at Flushing Meadows, three of them first-time grand slam champions but I think 2019 will be the year that Serena Williams finds her stride and picks up her seventh US Open title.

Who will make the biggest breakthrough(s)?

Briggs:

Aryna Sabalenka will win a major.

Eccleshare:

Stefanos Tsitsipas may not be quite ready to win a grand slam but a major semi or even final looks a possibility in 2019. Meanwhile, after an excellent 2018, the fearless and hugely exciting Aryna Sabalenka will start to compete for the biggest prizes on the women's tour.

Hodges:

It makes a change to talk about an Australian male tennis player free from ego or bad-boy tendancies and Alex de Minaur could be a breath of fresh air on the men's circuit. The teenager is a grafter and his battling qualities with win him plenty of matches, respect and a growing fanbase in the year ahead.

The stand out contender in the women's field is Aryna Sabalenka and it's hard to believe the Belarusian is only 20 given her on-court presence and confidence. The only player to take a set off Naomi Osaka during the Japanese's run to the US Open title last September, Sabalenka has already backed up her raw talent with a positive start to the season with the Shenzhen Open title.

Aryna Sabalenka is backed to be one of the break out stars Credit: AFP

McElwee:

Could Karolina Pliskova finally find her form at a Grand Slam? Last season she was the player on the woman’s tour to pick up the most WTA titles, but a grand slam final has evaded the former world number one since the 2016 US Open. To consistently perform throughout a two-week tournament would be a breakthrough for the 26-year-old, and perhaps the help of new coach Rennae Stubbs, who pep-talked Pliskova to Brisbane victory, could be the difference to her at least reaching another final.

Karen Khachanov’s win in Paris in November was impressive not only for beating Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Zverev in quick succession, but also because it was the first Masters title of his career. If that was a breakthrough tournament, 2019 looks set to be his breakthrough year.

Who or what will be biggest disappointment of year?

Briggs: The new-look Davis Cup finals may well struggle to attract the top players, because of the lateness in the calendar.

Eccleshare:

Expectations are hardly sky-high anymore, but I don’t anticipate much of an uptick in Nick Kyrgios’s fortunes. Equally, the pressure of being a grand-slam champion could weigh heavily on the shoulders of Naomi Osaka, who we shouldn’t forget has only just turned 21.

Hodges:

Picking a major winner on the women's circuit has proved problematic on the women's circuit for the last few years. And when a new star emerges on one of the four biggest stages of the tennis calendar, those players have struggled to sustain a charge. That's why Japan's Naomi Osaka, at just 21, might not hit the ground running this year. Osaka is her own worst enemy and biggest critic and is sure to let everyone know if she's fallen below what is expected.

McElwee:

Andy Murray’s impending retirement was sadly confirmed on Friday, and I don’t think the disappointment for British fans will end there. Johanna Konta’s hugely promising 2017 made way for disappointment after disappointment last year, and she seems out of step with the top WTA players.

Then the setting of Kyle Edmund’s greatest triumph in 2018 - a grand slam semi-final at the Aussie Open - has already set him on a difficult path for the rest of this year. His failure to defend his 720 ranking points in the first round against Tomas Berdych will see him drop out of the top 20 in the world already. Cameron Norrie looks to be the Brit that holds the most promise for the year.

A difficult season lies ahead for Andy Murray Credit: AFP

Who will be the surprise(s) of the year?

Briggs: Bernard Tomic to train consistently and return to the world’s top 30.

Eccleshare:

Renaissance men. Forgotten veterans Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tomas Berdych are back from prolonged absences, and look like they could rediscover the form that once made them grand-slam finalists.

For the women - Ashleigh Barty. Granted her top-20 ranking means Bart is already a known quantity, but 2019 should see her upsetting the very best at grand slams this year.

Hodges:

The return of a renewed and re-energised Grigor Dimitrov. Well it couldn't get any worse than his write off of 2018. Aside from a run to the Rotterdam final, the 27-year-old could barely string together two wins. The boldest of my predictions, however, is that Serena Williams will end the year without adding to her 23 grand slam titles. There I said it. She'll make a major final or two, probably in Paris and Wimbledon, but the wait for the 37-year-old to equal Margaret Court's all-time slam record could stretch into 2020.

McElwee:

If Naomi Osaka’s 2018 US Open title was the shock of the year, she could surprise this season by not building on that momentum. Winning in such difficult circumstances no doubt knocked the 21-year-old’s confidence, and the pressure of adding the grand slam champion tag to her name could prove a little overwhelming. Otherwise, what would prove a shock is if Rafa Nadal and his rickety knees can see out more than one hard court event in 2019 (he retired or pulled out of eight hard court ATP Masters 1000 events and slams last year).

Who will be the year end world No 1s?

Briggs:

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber.

Eccleshare:

Alexander Zverev. He will play more events than the other major winners and accumulate a stack of points along the way.

Angelique Kerber. A German double could be on the cards, with Kerber poised to scale the heights she climbed in 2016-17.

Hodges:

Novak Djokovic. Again, not a bold prediction but I can't see Alexander Zverev winning consistently enough to dislodged the inspired Djokovic.

Karolina Pliskova. It will be a close head-to-head battle with Halep but I'm swaying towards the Czech. Halep starts the season without a coach following Darren Cahill's decision to take time off tour to stay with his family, and the change could temporarily affect the Romanian.

Will Angelique Kerber finish the year as world No 1? Credit: AP

McElwee:

Novak Djokovic: The resurgence of the Serbian in the second half of last season leaves no doubt in the mind that Djokovic is back at his peak. He seemed wholly indomitable (bar his shock ATP Finals loss to Zverev), and it is difficult to bet against the fiery champion remaining at the top of the rankings.

Angelique Kerber: With Simona Halep’s poor end to 2018 and lack of coach (Darren Cahill, her coach of the last four years, is taking a 12-month sabbatical), I think Angelique Kerber could pip her to the top. Last year showed her regaining consistency and confidence after a miserable 2017, most evident in her calmly fought Wimbledon final win over Serena Williams. If she can continue in that vein, she could end the year at the top - bar any Williams heroics.

Which youngster(s) will make most impact?

Briggs:

Emma Radacanu, a 16-year-old Brit with a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, has a lot of game.

Eccleshare:

Felix Auger Aliassime: Ranked just outside the world’s top 100, the 18-year-old from Canada has already won three Challenger titles and should be ready to make an even bigger leap this year.

Bianca Andreescu: Another Canadian 18-year-old, Andreescu enjoyed a stunning run in reaching the Auckland final last week - taking out Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki along the way - and her varied game looks set to reap big rewards this year.

Hodges:

Felix Auger-Aliassime: The US Open boys' champion in 2016 made his grand slam debut at Flushing Meadows last year only to have to retire due to heart palpitations but is likely to get fans' hearts racing with his offensive style of play.

Amanda Anisimova: The 17-year-old American has already made strides on the women's tour, reaching her first final at the Japan Women's Open and the quarter-finals of Indian Wells where she defeated Petra Kvitova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova along the way. A solid returner, Anisimova has good court awareness and a sound tactical brain despite her young age.

Felix Auger Aliassime on the US Open boys' title in 2016 Credit: USA Today

McElwee:

Aryna Sabalenka: The Belarusian started the year off right by winning the Shenzhen Open - her third WTA title aged just 20. At the US Open last year she pushed eventual winner Naomi Osaka to three sets in the fourth round, the only player to do so. The Belarusian could make waves this season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: The 20-year-old moved up 76 ranking places in 2018 to end the year in the top 15. The Greek youngster secured his first tour title in Stockholm in October, but his run to the final in Toronto, beating Thiem, Djokovic, Zverev and Kevin Anderson, is perhaps the best indicator of how far he can go.