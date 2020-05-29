The Tennis Podcast: Monica Seles vs Steffi Graf, 1992 - the greatest final but a bittersweet rivalry

Monica Seles and Steffi Graf - Popperfoto

When Monica Seles beat Steffi Graf 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 in the 1992 final to win her third successive French Open, she had the world at her feet.

She would win two of the next three Grand Slam titles to make it eight in all as a teenager. Then, in April 1993, she was stabbed in the back during a tennis match in Germany by a man claiming to be a Steffi Graf fan.

Seles didn’t play again for more than two years, missing 10 Grand Slam tournaments. She would only win one more major title, and struggled with life afterwards.

