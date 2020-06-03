The Tennis Podcast: 2001 - Jennifer Capriati; The crowning and the cautionary tale

Jennifer Capriati after winning the 2001 French Open - GETTY IMAGES

First she rose - pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated winning a tennis match with the caption ‘And she’s only 13!’, reaching Grand Slam semifinals at 14, and winning Olympic gold at the Barcelona Olympics within a couple of years.

Then she fell - arrested for shoplifting and marijuana possession, disappearing as a tennis force and looking destined never to reach her potential.

And then she rose again - winning three Grand Slam titles and reaching World No.1.

The Jennifer Capriati story is far from straightforward, and even now, in her mid forties, she is rarely seen in tennis circles.

The Tennis Podcast spoke to her first coach Tom Gullikson, her career contemporary Lindsay Davenport, and commentator Mary Carillo to find out what went right and what went wrong.

Roland Garros Re-Lived is running every day through until Sunday. Wimbledon Re-Lived podcasts will be produced daily from June 29th to July 12th.

