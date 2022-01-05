Tennis players react to Djokovic vaccine exemption

Australian tennis players Samantha Stosur and Jordan Thompson said on Wednesday (January 5) that Novak Djokovic's announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open without being vaccinated against COVID-19 was a matter for the governing bodies.

Djokovic has confirmed he will bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month.

The decision to allow Djokovic to play has caused controversy in Melbourne, a city which has endured the world's longest cumulative lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, and an outbreak of the Omicron variant has sent case numbers to record levels.