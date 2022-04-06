Tennis player slaps opponent at the net after losing match

France teenager Michael Kouame (pictured left) slapped Raphael Nii Ankrah (pictured right) after losing his junior tennis match. (Image: Twitter)

A bizarre brawl has erupted at a junior tennis tournament in Ghana after the losing opponent slapped his rival when the pair went to shake hands.

Raphael Nii Ankrah defeated 15-year-old Michael Kouame from France 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of the ITF junior tournament in Ghana.

Things took a quick turn following the match when the defeated Kouame shook Ankrah's hand at the net.

As the pair shook hands, Kouame delivered a slap to the unsuspecting Ankrah.

The move clearly caught Ankrah and the fans by surprise as everyone reacted with shock as viewers yelled out.

However, footage shows a short time after the slap a bizarre brawl broke out between the two camps.

There has been no report to why Kouame slapped his opponent.

People were seen running off court only moments after the incident.

