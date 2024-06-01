Tennis Player Booed After Slamming Racket, Kicking Metal Bench Out of Frustration at French Open

"Completely disappointed with myself with the way I behaved, the way I performed," Andrey Rublev said in a press conference following the match

Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros Stadium on May 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

Andrey Rublev is publicly condemning his behavior during his third-round French Open loss.

During the third match at the French Open, the Russian tennis pro, 26, lost 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 6-4 against Italian pro Matteo Arnaldi, 23, and slammed his racket on the court. The match took place on Friday, May 31, at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Rublev first threw his racket to the clay court at the end of the first set and was subsequently given a warning by the umpire. After the second set, he threw his racket on the court between Arnaldi’s serves. At the time, the crowd booed him and his behavior, all while he aggressively screamed at his team off-court.

Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros Stadium on May 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

By the third set, the 10-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist was disappointed by the imminent outcome of the match. He proceeded to powerfully kick the metal bench multiple times before smashing his racquet and slamming its strings directly on his knee.

It was an afternoon to forget for Andrey Rublev at Roland-Garros 😬💥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/U0ou2C16Ca — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 31, 2024

After the game, Rublev denounced his behavior during a press conference. "Completely disappointed with myself with the way I behaved, the way I performed, and I don't remember behaving worse in a slam ever," Rublev said, per Tennis.com. "I think it was the first time I have ever behaved that badly."

He added that he believes his outburst allowed his opponent to garner the confidence to win the game. “I put myself completely down and I gave Matteo wings to fly, and he was playing (in the) third set unbelievable. It was too late to do something.”

"I feel in some moments it is tough to be kind to myself," he added. "Of course, if I was able, I'm sure that those moments will never happen."

Glenn Gervot/Icon Sportswire via Getty Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros Stadium on May 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

Rublev’s Friday incident follows a February semifinal match in Dubai in which he was defaulted from the match—meaning he was disqualified after receiving up to four code violation warnings. At the time of disqualification, Rublev yelled a Russian obscenity in the face of a line judge; as a result, he was thrown out of the tournament, per Tennis.com.

His opponent, Arnaldi, is set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Sunday, June 2.



