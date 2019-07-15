Tennis has nothing to fear from Novak Djokovic catching Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic's is within four grand slams of Roger Federer's record after Sunday's Wimbledon final - Action Plus

For 10 years and 10 days, tennis has been able to define itself by the achievements of Roger Federer. Ever since he defeated Andy Roddick in the 2009 Wimbledon final to overtake Pete Sampras's grand-slam record, the indisputable evidence has been there: Federer is the greatest, and therefore grace and beauty trumps everything in tennis.

It is a convenient narrative for a sport that prides itself on beauty and elegance. From the perfectly manicured lawns of Wimbledon to Monte Carlo's red clay courts that glisten on the edge of the Mediterranean sea, aesthetics are everything in tennis. As much as forehands and backhands are important, glamorous locations and non-stop sun are the foundations on which tennis is built.

Novak Djokovic shakes those foundations. Where the cardigan-wearing, impeccably-mannered Federer looks as though he could have been created in a Wimbledon laboratory, Djokovic is rougher around the edges. He argues with umpires, he screams in frustration, he evidently wants to be liked. He is human, essentially, even if increasingly his achievements are not.

In fact after Sunday's Wimbledon triumph which took him to 16 major titles, it feels only a matter of time before he overtakes Federer's record of 20 - especially with an age gap of almost six years. If Djokovic can still find a way to win, as he did in yesterday's final, despite winning fewer points, hitting fewer winners, and being two championship points down, then really what chance do the rest of the field have?

Assuming Djokovic does break the overall grand-slam record, tennis will be forced to confront an uncomfortable truth: that grace and beauty has been trumped by durability. Perhaps this is why Federer will always enjoy such overwhelming support against Djokovic - because of what his success says about the sport. Namely that artistry can be not only aesthetically pleasing but also phenomenally successful.

It is for the same reason that neutrals will tend to support Brazil in football, or why French elan makes rugby connoisseurs go dewy-eyed. And it is for this reason that Federer's matches invoke such passion in people and can - without exaggeration - split families. Last week's reminiscing of the epic 2008 Wimbledon final against Nadal saw people sharing their memories of domestic squabbles from 11 years ago. In my own household, my mum watched the fifth set on her own upstairs such was the tension.

This was about Federer and Nadal, yes, but it was also about Swiss sophistication and rugged Spanish animalism. Do you prefer left or right? Fire or ice? Monogrammed sweaters or three-quarter length shorts?

The 2009 Wimbledon final against Roddick was similarly emotional. On The Tennis Podcast last week, co-host Catherine Whitaker revealed how she fell out with her Federer-supporting brother in disbelief that anyone she loved could be as heartless as to not be rooting for Roddick, the ultimate underdog.

Generally Djokovic has been unable to illicit similar support. Though it was interesting walking around Wimbledon on the eve of the final, and tracking down the tiny majority of 'Nole' fans. They cited Djokovic's fight, sense of humour, and lack of arrogance as reasons for why they cheer for him and not Federer or Nadal.

Given these qualities, it does seem curious that for someone more relatablethan the otherworldly Federer, Djokovic has struggled to connect with the wider public.

Whatever the reasons, Djokovic's irresistible rise shouldn't inspire fear. Yes, he will never possess the balletic majesty of Federer, but to overhaul the seemingly uncatchable duo of Federer and Nadal would be a triumph for resolve, resilience and bloody-mindedness.

No matter where your loyalties lie, there are worse qualities for tennis to be synonymous with.