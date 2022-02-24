Nick Kyrgios opens up about mental health struggles: 'One of my darkest periods'

Editor's note: This story contains a description of self-harm and suicidal thoughts. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is known as a tough, passionate athlete, but now he's opening up about his mental health struggles for the first time.

In an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post, Kyrgios revealed that three years ago, around the time of the Australian Open, he was struggling with depression, self-harm, drug and alcohol abuse, and was even having suicidal thoughts.

This was me 3 years ago at the Australian Open. Most would assume I was doing ok mentally or enjoying my life… it was one of my darkest periods. If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self harm. I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions. I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family & friends. I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.

Now, three years later, Kyrgios said that he's doing much better. He began working with a therapist, and he encouraged those who are going through a similar time in their lives to open up about their feelings and not be scared about it. He asked them to reach out to him if they feel alone.

I know that day to day life can seem extremely exhausting, impossible at times. I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I’m telling you right now, it’s OK, you are not alone. I’ve been through those times when it seemed as if those positive energetic vibes were never ever going to be reality. Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out. I’m proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don’t take one moment for granted. I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile. This life is beautiful 🗣

Nick Kyrgios revealed three years ago that he had started seeing psychologists to 'get on top' of his mental health, and on Thursday discussed the details of his mental health struggles for the first time. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Kyrgios first mentioned his mental health issues back in 2018, when he'd been struggling with injuries. He didn't go into detail, but told ESPN that he had started to see psychologists to "get on top" of his mental health.

"I probably left it a little too long," Kyrgios said. "But I've been doing that and I feel more open about talking about it, I don't feel like I've got to hide that sort of stuff anymore."

Kyrgios was eliminated in the second round of last month's Australian Open, but only in men's singles. He and fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis made a thrilling and unexpected run in men's doubles, and ended up winning the title.