Tennis-Nadal up and running in Paris with win over Popyrin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • French Open
  • French Open
  • French Open
1 / 3

Tennis-Nadal up and running in Paris with win over Popyrin

French Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal launched his bid for a record-extending 14th French Open title with a straight-sets win over young Australian Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday but it was not as routine as the 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) scoreline suggests.

The Spaniard was quickly into the old routine against the hard-hitting 21-year-old but Popyrin should have become the first person to take a set off on Parisian clay since Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final.

Popyrin stayed in the contest early on with some fierce hitting but when he dropped serve in the seventh game Nadal assumed control and appeared to be on course for a quick win on a sunlit Philippe Chatrier court.

But world number 63 Popyrin, who played Nadal for the first time in Madrid last month, did not go without a fight and began to unsettle the champion with some huge serving.

He broke Nadal for a 4-2 lead in the third and had two set points at 5-3, only to double fault on the first one and then make a hash of an overhead on the second.

Nadal, seeded third this year as he chases a record 21st Grand Slam title, was not firing on all cylinders but came through the tiebreak easily to make it 26 sets won in succession at the French Open.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet awaits Nadal in Thursday's second round when the Spaniard will celebrate his 35th birthday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)

Recommended Stories

  • Nadal notches 101st French Open win as tournament reels from Osaka shockwave

    Rafael Nadal began his bid for a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title with a straight sets win at the French Open on Tuesday as the fallout from Naomi Osaka's revelations over depression and anxiety sent shockwaves through Roland Garros.

  • French Open: Rafael Nadal wins first match in record bid; Ash Barty manages injury

    Rafael Nadal’s bid for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title started with a straight-set victory at the French Open.

  • Barty advances at French Open, Rublev eliminated

    Ashleigh Barty fought hard enough to overcome the challenge against Bernarda Pera and and eventually prevailed at the French Open.

  • Knicks rookies Toppin and Quickley discuss their first playoff experiences | Knicks News Conference

    Knicks rookies Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley say the team remains confident despite being in a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Hawks. They also share their thoughts on the differences between regular season and playoff basketball. Toppin: 'Definitely a lot more physical, a lot more dirty'.

  • Barty survives as French Open reels from Osaka shockwave

    World number one Ashleigh Barty survived a French Open scare on Tuesday as the fallout from Naomi Osaka's withdrawal and revelations over depression and anxiety sent shockwaves through Roland Garros.

  • Piers Morgan accused of hypocrisy after calling tennis star Naomi Osaka ‘petulant’

    Critics pointed out Morgan has a history of shutting down debates when they don’t go his way

  • The NBA’s alignment with Rwanda’s repressive leader was headscratching

    The league, as ever, projects lofty goals. But joining itself with a president who has been accused of human rights abuses was not a good look Basketball Africa League was a hit with fans but left ethical questions for the NBA. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Last month, just two days after releasing his sixth studio album, J. Cole made his professional basketball debut in the NBA’s Basketball Africa League (BAL). The Grammy Award winner, regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation, played for the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club, where he scored three points, secured several rebounds and a pair of assists en route to his team’s 83-60 win against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers. The match-up, which also happened to be the first-ever BAL game, was broadcast on national television in the United States and was met with widespread attention from international media outlets. The tournament’s inaugural season consisted of 12 teams from 12 African countries, including Rwanda, Algeria, Senegal, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt. However, the league has also drawn criticism for its decision to host its debut season in Rwanda, as well as the league’s growing relationship with Rwandan president Paul Kagame. Dating back to 1994 when he was first appointed to political office, Kagame has been accused of widespread human rights atrocities. The alleged abuses include forced disappearances, assassinations of political opponents, torture and state-imposed censorship. His regime helped launch two wars in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, which led to the deaths of more than five million people. Despite his violent history and repressive actions, Kagame is viewed by many in his country as a national hero and a global darling for commanding the rebel force that ended the Rwandan genocide in 1994. In the aftermath of the genocide, Kagame gained influence before being elected president in 2000 and has remained in power ever since. A 2014 Human Rights Watch report documented at least 10 cases involving attacks or threats against his critics outside Rwanda since the late 1990s, all of which were tied to Kagame or his party. Most recently, Paul Rusesabagina, who was played by Don Cheadle in the movie Hotel Rwanda, was forcibly taken from Dubai to Rwanda and accused of being a terrorist. Rusesabagina has since maintained his innocence. According to Howard French, author of the forthcoming book, Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans and Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War, Rusesabagina’s detention bears very strong parallels to the recent forced landing of an airplane by Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist. The difference lies in the west’s response to each incident. “The west has expressed outrage toward Belarus and its leader, Lukashenko, but has said little about Rwanda’s behavior, and has not criticized Kagame over this at all, as far as I can tell,” French told the Guardian. “I think that western media has a very poor record of reporting on Rwanda. Too often, reporters give short shrift to understanding the country’s complicated history, and they are too ready to take the state’s narrative about its successes at face value. Because Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, is such a smoothly ordered place, reporters feel comfortable there, and by the same token, don’t feel comfortable looking very deeply into anything potentially critical.” As criticism of Kagame’s regime mounted in the late 2000s, especially following the HRW report, Kagame attempted to further his image as a magnanimous leader by attaching his name to sports. In 2002, Kagame began sponsoring the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations football tournament, which was then renamed the Kagame Interclub Cup. He turned to basketball in 2018 when he helped Masai Ujiri, president of the Toronto Raptors, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver open the Giants of Africa camp in Kigali. The following year, Kagame made an appearance at the Oracle Arena to watch a playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Kagame was given the tickets by the NBA and arrived with a sizeable entourage. Silver later called Kagame and his family “very knowledgeable NBA fans” and thanked the leader for his support. Given Kagame’s ties to several key figures within the NBA, it comes as little surprise that he was able to angle for the rights to host the debut BAL season in Kigali. Naturally, he wasted little time securing a photo-op with J. Cole. The NBA’s decision to allow operations in Kagame’s Rwanda was met with staunch criticism, including from Rusesabagina’s wife, Taciana, who urged Silver to “reconsider your choice to host the BAL games in Rwanda.” The Guardian also obtained a letter from the Human Rights Foundation addressed to Silver, which called on him cut ties with the dictator. “Like other dictators, Kagame is seeking to exploit the prestige of your brand to distract from his dreadful history of crimes and ongoing brutal repression. Given your stated values, we believe that you have the responsibility not to be in league with Kagame and his government,” read the letter signed by Thor Halvorssen, CEO of the Human Rights Foundation. “Basketball fans in Rwanda, Africa, and across the world look to the NBA for leadership and inspiration. We urge you to deny the Kagame regime the opportunity to use your global influence to whitewash its warmongering, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and illegal plunder of natural resources.” Through his association with the NBA and its efforts in Africa, Kagame joins a long list of dictators and authoritarian leaders who manipulate sports in an attempt to whitewash their reputations abroad, as well as to further their political agendas – a process known as sportswashing. Considering that the NBA has promoted itself as a sports league that values social justice and human rights, its decision to partner with Kagame and his regime is both tone-deaf and hypocritical. When asked for comment, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams avoided any specific remarks on Kagame but stated that the BAL is part of the league’s apolitical effort to further basketball in Africa. “The two-week tournament is taking place at a single site in Kigali, Rwanda in a bubble environment similar to other NBA, WNBA and NBA G League events conducted during the pandemic. Future BAL seasons will be played in a more traditional format in cities and countries across the continent,” Williams told the Guardian. “The BAL is part of the NBA’s broader efforts to grow basketball in Africa, use sports as an economic growth engine across the continent and provide a platform to improve the health and wellness of one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations.” The NBA’s goals, as ever, remain lofty. Fans will hope the BAL’s second season is played under less controversial circumstances.

  • Petra Kvitová suffers ankle injury during media requirements, withdraws from French Open

    Petra Kvitová has withdrawn from the French Open due to an ankle injury she says she suffered Sunday during her post-match press requirements.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets About Racism And It's Too Much For Twitter

    The GOP lawmaker did not wow critics with her insights.

  • King vs queen: Defending French champs practice together

    For an audience with the “King of Clay,” the current queen of clay thought it best to come prepared. Worried that she might run short of things to say, French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she readied some talking points before hitting balls in a training session in Paris with her idol, 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal. Unlike many of his opponents, Swiatek got a huge thrill from being on the receiving end of the kicking, spinning left-handed Nadal forehand that spits off the dust.

  • Europe's Ariane Falls Farther Behind SpaceX

    Space launch company SpaceX launched its first rocket in March 2006 -- an expendable "Falcon 1" rocket that failed to even reach Earth orbit. Throughout all that time, SpaceX's primary competitors in space launch, America's United Launch Alliance (a 50-50 joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin) and Europe's Arianespace (a 50-50 JV of Airbus (OTC: EADSY) and Safran (OTC: SAFRY)), have continued flying expendable rockets that are each discarded after one use.

  • Tennis-Becker worried for Osaka's career following French Open withdrawal

    Naomi Osaka's career could be in danger because of her mental health issues, according to six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker. The 23-year-old Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday following the controversy surrounding her refusal to take part in post-match media conferences. Her initial reasoning for her media boycott, announced in the build-up to the French Open, was that the nature of the questioning was often damaging to her mental wellbeing.

  • Tennis-French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press blackout

    The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment." Osaka announced before the start of the tournament that she would not do any press conferences to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.

  • Storm coach Dan Hughes announces his retirement after 20-year WNBA career

    Hughes and the Storm won it all in 2018, his first year as Seattle's head coach.

  • JoJo Siwa wants kissing scene removed from upcoming movie: 'I'm trying to get it pulled'

    JoJo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January, says she wants a scene where she kisses a man removed from upcoming movie.

  • Belgium recalls envoy whose wife allegedly hit 2 in S. Korea

    Belgium will bring home its ambassador to South Korea amid public anger over his wife's alleged assault of two employees at a shop in Seoul. The Belgium Embassy said the country’s minister of foreign affairs, Sophie Wilmès, decided it was in the best interest of bilateral relations to end Ambassador Peter Lescouhier’s tenure this summer. While Lescouhier served his country with dedication, "the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way,” the embassy said Monday.

  • Rick Hendrick reflects on milestone achievement: 'I really wanted to break the record at home'

    Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been Rick Hendrick‘s personal playground. Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 brought new life to the team owner‘s dominance at the 1.5-mile oval that sits just 1.8 miles away from the Hendrick race shop. Kyle Larson, Hendrick‘s newest driver, earned Hendrick‘s 269th Cup Series victory to push the organization past Petty Enterprises […]

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Free agent RB Le'Veon Bell insists he'll play in 2021

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.

  • Press Conference: Haney vs. Linares

    Devin Haney and Jorge Linares talk for the final time ahead of their Saturday night showdown in Las Vegas on DAZN