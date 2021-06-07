Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer made a "sensible decision" to withdraw from the French Open to protect his body after two knee operations and opt to focus his efforts on Wimbledon.

Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer.

Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open on Monday.

Replying to a tweet from a user who said Federer was "disrespectful" to other players for "using" the French Open to gain fitness, Murray said https://twitter.com/andy_murray/status/1401619163492331526: "In basketball, football etc when returning from injury players are given reduced minutes to build up their fitness.

"In tennis you don't have that luxury of just playing a set in first match then 2 sets the next etc and building up that way.

"I'd argue that it's quite risky to play multiple 4hr matches in a row in your 2nd tournaments back in 18 months so to me it makes sense to be reactive based on how your body feels, length of matches etc (sic)."

Federer's decision sparked mixed reactions, with seven-time French Open winner Chris Evert saying the Swiss had earned the right to do so, while former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe said he understood Federer's reasoning, but it was not a good look.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Reigning women's tennis champ Puig to miss Tokyo Games due to surgery

    Puig, 27, became the first athlete representing Puerto Rico to win Olympic gold in 2016 when she defeated Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 in the women's singles final at the Rio Olympics. "About a week ago I underwent my second shoulder surgery to repair my rotator cuff and biceps tendon and this does put me in a very difficult position and having to sit out of the Tokyo Olympics this year," Puig said on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPyDfdfplGy on Sunday.

  • Roger Federer withdraws from French Open due to health reasons

    Roger Federer announced Sunday that he is withdrawing from the French Open. The former world No. 1 was coming off a tough four-set, three-and-a-half hour win over Dominik Koepfer in the third round. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.

  • Roger Federer pulls out of French Open to rest body after two knee surgeries

    Roger Federer doesn't want to push himself too much following two knee surgeries.

  • The Latest: Defending champion Swiatek into quarterfinals

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals after beating unseeded 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round. Kostyuk saved one match point on her second serve at 30-40 as she held in the ninth game of the second set. Swiatek has now won 22 straight sets at Roland Garros, including her run to the title last year.

  • Tennis-Schwartzman recovers from slow start to reach French Open quarters

    PARIS (Reuters) -Argentine counter-puncher Diego Schwartzman overcame a sluggish start to book a place in the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-6(9) 6-4 7-5 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday. Despite arriving in Paris on a four-match losing streak, Schwartzman feels right at home at the claycourt major and has yet to drop a set in the tournament. Schwartzman was uncharacteristically sloppy in the opening exchanges and littered the court with unforced errors, allowing Struff to break twice and take a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

  • Federer withdraws from French Open with Wimbledon in mind

    Former world number one Roger Federer, who is targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, withdrew from the French Open on Sunday, a day after winning a tough third-round match, opting to save himself for the grass-court season. "After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today," Federer said in a statement released by the French Tennis Federation. Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, suffered physically in his four-set, late-night victory over German Dominik Koepfer on Saturday and decided to end his Roland Garros campaign ahead of what would have been a punishing fourth-round match against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

  • Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Coolest Sweater On the Internet

    I must own this.

  • From Foden to Felix: Six young stars to watch at Euro 2020

    Ahead of the start of Euro 2020 on Friday, AFP Sport selects six of the continent's brightest young stars to watch at the month-long tournament:

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas breezes into French Open quarter-finals

    Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.

  • Gary Russell Jr. slams Floyd Mayweather for Logan Paul fight.

    American boxer Gary Russell Jr. slams boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for taking the exhibition fight against social media celebrity Logan Paul.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Bruins' Patrice Bergeron responds to Barry Trotz's faceoff call-out

    Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace

  • Bucs rookie Cameron Kinley told by Navy he can't play this season: 'My childhood dream ... taken away'

    Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.

  • S.F. Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to miss games while undergoing chemotherapy treatment

    San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.

  • How the Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama will likely end

    Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

  • NFL Rumors: Why Patriots didn't pursue Julio Jones trade

    Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.

  • Julio Jones is a Tennessee Titan, while Bill Belichick leaves options open

    Patriot Nation is likely disappointed that the team didn't acquire All-Pro receiver Julio Jones over the weekend, but as our Tom E. Curran writes, the restraint showed by Bill Belichick is noteworthy and leaves open other possibilities.