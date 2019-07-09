Tennis' lost generation of male players face seemingly impossible task against Big Three in Wimbledon quarter-finals

Kei Nishikori:

When trying to understand why men’s tennis increasingly resembles the two-tier Premier League, perhaps we need to shift the focus of our blame.

Typically, it has been the “Next Gen” group of youngsters who have been taken to task over the unchallenged dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The early exits at this year’s Wimbledon of Stefanos Tsitsipas, 20, and Alexander Zverev, 22, only added to the frustration at these much-hyped whippersnappers failing to deliver.

But for early twentysomethings such as Tsitsipas and Zverev to win a grand slam, they are realistically going to have to beat two, possibly even three, of the greatest players of all time. That is an awful lot of pressure to be putting on players who are barely out of adolescence.

The challenge to the “Big Three” should really be coming from those in the mid-twenties to early-thirties age bracket. Sadly though, this demographic might best be dubbed tennis’s “Lost Gen” of players.

Which brings us to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, where the five pretenders hoping to end the Big Three’s run of winning the past 10 grand slams are all aged between 28 and 31. They are a motley bunch of Sam Querrey, Guido Pella, Roberto Bautista Agut, David Goffin and Kei Nishikori. Between them, they boast a sole grand-slam final and, in Nishikori’s case, are a symbol of failed promise and missed opportunity.

Over the next few days then, this quintet have the chance to belatedly strike a blow for the Lost Gen – potentially for the last time before youngsters such as Tsitsipas, Zverev and Felix Auger Aliassime fully hit their stride.

As the sole grand-slam finalist and the only top-10 player among them, Nishikori should have the best opportunity. And yet, despite him being the No 8 seed, very few at Wimbledon expect Nishikori to even win a set today against Federer. Nishikori himself hinted on Monday at the difficulties he is likely to face: “I know it’s not going to be easy, but I will enjoy for sure.”

Nishikori’s experience at reaching quarter-finals may also count against him, since his experience has invariably been to lose them. He has lost eight of the 11 he has reached, earning him a reputation as the equivalent of Everton in the Premier League; the best of the rest, but unlikely to trouble the elite. There has even been a joke doing the rounds that Nishikori should be substituted once he reaches the quarter-finals of a major, such is the inevitability of him bowing out at this stage.

Maybe someone with less emotional baggage might stand more of a chance. The genial Spaniard, Bautista Agut, would be the most unlikely of spoilsports, but he has won his past two matches against Djokovic and is the only player in the draw not to have dropped a set. A line-and-length baseliner normally associated with clay courts, Bautista Agut, 31, is known as one of the hardest workers on the tour.

He will also benefit from the simple fact that he will not have to play anyone from the Big Three until the semis. Instead, he will on Wednesday take on the 26th seed, Pella, who has eliminated two of the past three Wimbledon runners-up – Kevin Anderson and Milos Raonic – in his previous two matches.

The two remaining challengers are polar opposites in style but with similar career highlights. Goffin, 28, is competing in his third grand-slam quarter-final and has been ranked as high as No 7, while Querrey, 31, is at the last-eight stage for the fourth time, and is a former world No 11.

Goffin’s game is all about variety and touch, which he will look to use to discomfort Djokovic – one of his regular hitting partners. Optimism was in short supply on Monday though, as Goffin admitted it would be “so tough” to claim an unlikely victory. Querrey, whose game is based on a bullet of a serve, said of facing Nadal and then possibly Federer: “The mountain gets very steep from here.”

It is no surprise that years of taking poundings from the Big Three has created a build-up of scar tissue for this group of pretenders. The next few days, however, offer a shot at redemption.