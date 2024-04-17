Tennis: Lady Pirates post 5-0 win over Batesville

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — On a breezy Tuesday, the Lady Pirates tennis team played host to EIAC rival Batesville. Greensburg was up to the challenge of the win and from the Lady Bulldogs, winning 5-0.

At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Mary Harmon won 6-0, 6-0 over Batesville's Isabella Wonnell.

Greensburg's Emma Kuntz defeated Batesville's Jose Meyer at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Adelynne knocked off Batesville's Adalynn Fledderman 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Mya Comer and Janae Comer defeated Batesville's Molly Meer and Ava Walsman 6-3, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg's Claire Nobbe and Morgan Cain held off Batesville's Kate Bauer and Grace Walter 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Greensburg traveled to Columbus East Monday, coming away with a 5-0 win. The Lady Pirates lost just six games in the match. At No. 1 singles, Harmon won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Kuntz won 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, Kayla Kramer won 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, the No. 1 pairing of Janae Comer and Mya Comer won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Claire Nobbe and Morgan Cain won 6-0, 6-0.

Batesville

BATESVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs varsity tennis team defeated Rushville by a score of 5-0.

The Lady Bulldogs were winners in straight sets at all five positions. Batesville senior Isabelle Wonnell led the way at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Megan Alexander. Josie Meyer defeated Lanea Adams 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Adalynn Fledderman completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.

Molly Meer and Ava Walsman were 6-1, 6-1 winners at No. 1 doubles, while Grace Walter and Kate Bauer teamed up to win 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.

The junior varsity was victorious 4-0 over the Lady Lions. Lucy Abplanalp, Madison Wanstrath and Madi Haskamp were winners in singles play. Ella Wolters and Aurora Mertz were winners in the only doubles match.

