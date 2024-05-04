TENNIS: Lady Bulldogs extend win streak to five

May 4—COLUMBUS — The Batesville High School tennis team extended its winning streak to five matches with a 5-0 win over Columbus East.

Senior Isabelle Wonnell was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles over Emily Zhu. Josie Meyer blanked her opponent at No. 2 singles as did Annie Negovetich at No. 3.

The No. 1 doubles team of Molly Meer and Ava Walsman were 6-0, 6-0 winners against Lillie Smith and Zoe White. Kate Bauer and Grace Walter teamed up for a straight set win at No. 2.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Hauser 4-1.

Batesville got on the scoreboard early with victories at No. 1 and 2 doubles. Molly Meer and Annie Negovetich teamed up to beat Addyson Barriger and Mattie Foster 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, while Kate Bauer and Grace Walter were 6-2, 6-3 winners at No. 2.

Senior Madison Wanstrath secured the team victory with a win at No. 3 singles. Wanstrath defeated Kayden Miller 6-3, 6-3. The fourth win came in a third set tie-breaker at No. 2 singles. Adalynn Fledderman beat Lydia Jordan 6-1, 1-6 and 10-7.

Junior varsity match winners included Lucy Abplanalp, Ella Wolters/Liv Maddock and Aurora Mertz/Grace Gutzwiller.

The Lady Bulldogs slipped past Milan by a score of 3-2 in the team's final home match of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up one win in singles play and two in doubles. Sophomore Adalynn Fledderman defeated Kaylan Walke 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Molly Meer and Isabelle Wonnell teamed up to win 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles over Ava Honnert and Olivia Deaton. Grace Walter and Kate Bauer needed three sets to knock off Ellie Knecht and Alex Getz at No. 2 doubles.

The junior varsity posted a 5-0 win over the Indians. Winning for the Lady Bulldogs were Madison Wanstrath, Ella Wolters, Lucy Abplanalp/Aurora Mertz, Liv Maddock/Karsyn Watson and Maddie Haskamp/Grace Gutzwiller.

