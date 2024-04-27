TENNIS: Greensburg sweeps Lady Wildcats, move to 6-1

Apr. 26—The Lady Pirates tennis team improved to 6-1 with a sweep of EIAC foe Franklin County.

In singles action, Mary Hamon won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Emma Kuntz rolled 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3, Kayla Kramer won 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Janae Comer and Mya Comer gave up just one game in winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. Greensburg's No. 2 team of Claire Nobbe and Morgan Cain won 6-4, 6-4.

Rushville

LIBERTY — The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Union County and found themselves in a tight match with the Lady Patriots. Despite several competitive matches, the Lady Lions varsity squad fell to Union County 3-2.

At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Megan Alexander defeated Skylar Legear 6-4, 6-4.

At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Lanea Adams lost a close 3-setter to Kiera Curry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Brooke Means cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Julia West.

Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Cora Morgan and Izzy Simmermon were defeated by Hallie Hughes and Peityn Gillman 6-2, 6-3.

At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Emilia Eade and Karigan Cox rallied, but fell short 6-1, 7-5 to Cassidee McCashland and Bella Van Winkle.

The Lady Lions junior varsity squad was defeated 4-1.

At No. 1 singles, Lauren Megee was defeated 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Sophie Piles was defeated 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Lily Warner fell 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Avanly Pharis picked up a dominant win 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Kennedy Miller and Cassidy Martin were defeated 6-2.

