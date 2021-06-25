Tennis-'Golden opportunity' awaits Serena at Wimbledon

Rory Carroll
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Wimbledon
By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) - Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the grass courts of Wimbledon next week when she faces a diminished field on her best surface at the famous All England Club.

Williams, 39, continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title but her inconsistency has left many to wonder if the hard-hitting American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high quality matches.

"That's the question everybody's been asking," former world number one and 18-time Grand Slam champion turned ESPN analyst Chris Evert said on a call with reporters.

The combination of a fast surface that favours power hitters like Williams and a field in which rivals such as Ash Barty and Simona Halep are competing after injury plus Naomi Osaka missing for personal reasons, opens the door for Williams.

"This is to me her golden opportunity," Evert said.

"If there was ever a year that has looked good in the last few years, if there ever was a Grand Slam she is capable, more than capable, of winning... it would be this year's Wimbledon."

Other threats to Williams apart from top seed Barty and defending champion Halep, including Bianca Andreescu, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova, have yet to establish themselves as great grass court players, Evert added.

"(But) there's always two sides to any coin. This new generation is fearless and confident."

Fearless and confident is an apt description of 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who took Wimbledon by storm in 2019 when she beat former champion Venus Williams en route to the fourth round, where she bowed out to eventual title winner Halep.

Gauff made the French Open quarter-finals this month and, even though her Wimbledon preparations suffered a blip when she lost to Anastasija Sevastova in a warm-up event on Wednesday, she is poised to take the next step in her young career.

"She has developed her skill set to another level during the clay court season," Evert said.

"She got better and better with each tournament. I think if her serve is on, she could very well get to the second week, even make a quarter or a semi, very possible at Wimbledon."

Former world number one John McEnroe echoed Evert's view.

"I think she could potentially absolutely get to late in the event, semis, finals. It's conceivable if things go well."

The Wimbledon main draw matches begin Monday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

  • Tennis-Barty comes in cold to Wimbledon after hip problem

    World number one Ash Barty is favourite to win her first Wimbledon title next week but will need to overcome a lack of match practice on grass and a worrying string of injuries in the lead-up to the Grand Slam. The Australian's French Open was derailed by an acute hip problem suffered in training and which forced her to retire in the second round against Magda Linette. The "completely new injury" to her left hip, as Barty termed it, followed a flare-up of a recurring muscle strain in her serving arm which forced her to retire from the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

  • WIMBLEDON 2021: Grand Slam tennis returns to England's grass

    Roger Federer recalls feeling “just shocked, more than anything.” Chris Evert found the news “devastating.” The tennis world was shaken when the All England Club announced on April 1, 2020, that Wimbledon would be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — the first time since World War II it was called off for any reason.

  • British Grand Prix to host 140,000 in biggest UK crowd since start of pandemic

    The grand prix takes place just one day before the mooted end of coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19.

  • Tennis-Djokovic on a double mission as glory looms

    Novak Djokovic will head to Wimbledon buoyed by a spectacular French Open triumph and aiming to stay on course for completing a calendar-year Grand Slam as well as going level on 20 majors with Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. A window of opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old Serb to match his two great rivals and also become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year. There are many obstacles still ahead for Djokovic but with Nadal not playing at Wimbledon and Federer having missed so much tennis in the last two years, he has a chance, perhaps even of completing the Golden Slam by also winning the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Dominic Thiem out of Wimbledon with injured wrist

    Reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem pulled out of Wimbledon and two other tournaments because of an injured right wrist.

  • Expert: Transgender Olympic athlete could polarize opinion

    A U.S. expert on transgender rights and politics says the participation of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics might inspire other trans athletes but could also become a focus for conservative activists who oppose greater LGBTQ rights and freedoms. Dr. Jami Taylor, professor of political science at the University of Toledo, said Hubbard might find herself in a no-win position even if she succeeds when she competes in the women’s 87-kilogram plus division. Hubbard’s selection, which will make the 43-year-old New Zealander the first trans athlete to compete at an Olympics, has already drawn criticism from some conservative commentators.

  • Canadiens return to Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas

    Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime, Carey Price stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored, and the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semifinal series. Considered mere afterthoughts after entering the playoffs with the worst record, Montreal has won 11 of 13 since falling behind 3-1 to Toronto in its first-round series.

  • Tennis-Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men's game

    It is almost two years since Novak Djokovic left Roger Federer crestfallen by edging a momentous Wimbledon final but as the tournament prepares to return after last year's cancellation, the men's game remains in the Serb's stranglehold. Since that epic five-set victory, in which he saved two match points and won the first fifth-set tiebreak in a Wimbledon final, Djokovic has claimed three of the next six majors with Rafa Nadal bagging two and Dominic Thiem one. It would likely have been four for Djokovic had he not been defaulted from last year's U.S. Open -- allowing Thiem to sneak in and finally add a new name to the Grand Slam winners' club which has been ruled by Roger Federer, Djokovic and Nadal for over 15 years.

  • Clippers are getting physical with Suns’ Devin Booker, but so far that strategy has backfired

    Patrick Beverley and the Clippers defense is being aggressive with Devin Booker. But it hasn't stopped him from hurting them.

  • Watch: Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith surprises his mother with a new house

    Philadelphia Eagles star wideout DeVonta Smith got a priceless reaction from his mom after purchasing her a new home.

  • MLB unveils first-ever All-Star game uniforms

    Instead of having players wear their own team uniforms as usual, MLB tosses a changeup by announcing All-Star uniforms for the Midsummer Classic.

  • Another embarrassing Euro 2020 own goal: Keeper slaps ball into own net

    Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.

  • This Gregg Popovich quote on new Celtics coach Ime Udoka is amazing

    What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo ties men's international goalscoring record as Portugal advances at Euro 2020

    Ronaldo scored two penalties against France to equal Ali Daei's record.

  • Kayla Harrison hopes Claressa Shields’ MMA debut puts talks of fight between them to rest

    Kayla Harrison thinks Claressa Shields' performance in her MMA debut makes it clear that fighting her would make no sense.

  • Kahleah Copper with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty

    Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/24/2021

  • Tennis-Wimbledon welcomes back the crowds after COVID-19 shutdown

    It may rain, umbrellas being as much a feature of the English summer as striped jackets and strawberries and cream, but the return of Wimbledon will put a spring in the step of tennis fans whatever the weather. It may not be 'normal service' just yet, the emphasis still more on social distancing than socialising, but play is at least being resumed with eager spectators set to attend in their thousands next week.

  • Why do so many PGA Tour players live in one small Florida golf mecca? It started with Jack Nicklaus.

    More than 30 active members of the regular PGA Tour - and many more men and women professionals - call the area home.

  • Alleged sexual abuse of Blackhawks players was reportedly an 'open secret' among staffers

    "This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”

  • Record-Smashing Teen Hobbs Kessler Leaps From High School to Olympic Trials

    Last month, 18-year-old Hobbs Kessler smashed Jim Ryun’s 1,500-meter American junior record, which stood for 55 years. Now Kessler is aiming for the Tokyo Games.