Tennis: Flathead, Bigfork split; Whitefish sweeps Polson

Apr. 24—After a resounding dual win by the boys, Flathead had the tables turned on their Bravettes' tennis squad by the Bigfork Valkyries Tuesday at Flathead Valley Community College.

Rowan Alexander needed three sets to win his singles match and then Flathead's next three singles players rolled in what became a 5-2 dual win for the Braves over the Bigfork Vikings.

The Bigfork Vals won by the same 5-2 score, getting singles wins from Tessa Troyer, Anika Ranson and Cassie Schicht, along with the doubles teams of Hazel Lowell and Maci Pickens and Taylor Howell and Raegan Waller.

Complete results are below.

Flathead boys 5, Bigfork 2

SINGLES: Rowan Alexander, Flathead, def. Cole Carlson 1-6, 6-4, 10-5; Holden Askvig, Flathead, def. Kimball Richmond 6-1, 6-4; Ezias Bailey, Flathead, def. Juan Childs 6-1, 6-0; Michael Palmer, Flathead, def. Evan Tidwell 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Jack Thompson/Kobe Schlegel, Flathead, def. Dillon Porrevecchio/Seth Crhistiaens 6-4, 6-3; Malachi Conly/Andrew Wallen, Bigfork, def. Garrett Adorette/Tyler Shawback 6-0, 7-5; Andrew Kingery/Dane Carlson, Bigfrk, def. Women Eisinger/Aiden Skees 6-1, 6-0.

Bigfork girls 5, Flathead 2

SINGLES: Tessa Troyer, Bigfork, def. Elle Westover 7-6 (7-1), 7-5; Sarah Loran, Flathead, def. Jade Sisler 6-0, 6-3; Anika Ranson, Bigfork, def. Azalea Bailey 6-2, 6-3; Cassie Schlicht, Bigfork, def. Nina Parris 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Chloe Converse/Keegan Williams, Flathead, def. Amanda Leonard/Ashlyn McGill 6-4, 6-4; Hazel Lowell/Maci Pickens, Bigfork, def. Natalie Haag/Graci White 6-3, 6-2; Taylor Howlett/Raegan Waller, Bigfork, def. Lolita Sattler/Kylie Amundson 6-0, 7-5.

Elsewhere:

Whitefish girls 5, Polson 2

SINGLES: Alivia Lusko, Whitefish, def. Summer Newman 7-5, 6-1; Liesl Brust, Whitefish, def. Lauren Collinge 6-0, 6-4; Vivian Grainey, Polson, def. Ainsley Grubb 6-4, 6-1; Dessi Young, Whitefish, def. Kinzi Bartel 7-5, 7-5.

DOUBLES: Katie Smith/Julia Barnard, Polson, def. Ainsley Scott/Maggie Mercer, 6-3, 6-2; Camry Kelch/Zoey Marzo, Whitefish, def. Greta Lund/Hinkley Moss, 6-4, 6-0; Gretal Vine/Lizzy Holien, Whitefish, def. Karly Smith/Josie Henriksen, 6-1, 6-3.

Whitefish boys 5, Polson 2

SINGLES: Torrin Ellis, Polson, def. Owen Erickson 6-1, 6-0 Jack Oehlerich, Whitefish, def. Branson Moss 6-1, 6-4; Walt Siegmund, Whitefish, def. Max Violett, 6-0, 6-1; Aaron Anderson, Whitefish, def. Strider Gage 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Mason Kelch/Dane Hunt Whitefish, def. Tate Barentsen/Otto Lund, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3; Jesse Burroughs/Buren Brust, Whitefish, def. Roger Ellis/Brock Henriksen 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Taegan Gage/Teague McElwee, Polson, def. Cole moses/Logan Hyland 6-0, 6-4.