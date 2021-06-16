BREAKING NEWS:

Pelicans fire Stan Van Gundy after 1 season as head coach

Tennis-Federer loses to Auger-Aliassime in Halle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: French Open
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Roger Federer's bid for an 11th title on the Halle grass was cut short by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime as he fell away after a fine start to 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old impressed on his return to competitive action on grass for the first time since 2019 on Monday when he beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka in straight sets.

But Auger-Aliassime was a step up for the fifth-seeded Swiss who was far from his best in an error-strewn display.

It was the first time in 18 appearances that Federer has failed to reach the quarter-finals in Halle.

Auger-Aliassime, who had never played his idol before, failed to capitalise on his break points in the opening set and dropped his own serve when Federer sent a backhand pass whistling down the line to lead 4-3.

But Auger-Aliassime finally converted a break point at the ninth attempt to take a 4-2 lead in the second set and 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer's level dipped after that.

Federer sent a backhand long to drop serve at the start of the decider and Auger-Aliassime never looked back.

Federer has played only three tournaments this year as he comes back from knee surgery and withdrew from the French Open after reaching the fourth round to focus on Wimbledon.

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev beat Jordan Thompson 6-4 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber who beat Corentin Moutet.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Wimbledon fire the starting gun on biggest scramble for tickets in tournament's history

    Wimbledon is about to launch a massive online sale, probably involving somewhere between 200,000 and 250,000 tickets, with the first batch going live on the tournament’s own website at 1pm on Thursday. Would-be buyers for Thursday's sale must move quickly, as they need to be registered with the Wimbledon website by midnight on Wednesday. But this will not be the last chance. More tranches are to be made available in the coming days. “We are going to be phasing the volume of tickets that we put o

  • Tennis-Wimbledon cuts 2021 prize purse by 5%, tickets go on sale on Thursday

    Prize money for this year's Wimbledon will be a little over 35 million pounds ($49.4 million), a 5.2% reduction from 2019 when the grasscourt Grand Slam was last held, organisers said on Wednesday. Wimbledon was the only major to be cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will this year return in its usual slot with the main draw starting on June 28. "As in previous years, and particularly in this challenging year for tour players, the focus of distribution has been on supporting players in the early rounds of the tournament," organisers All England Club said in a statement.

  • Tennis-Venus, Murray handed Wimbledon wild cards

    Former champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray were named in Wimbledon's initial list of wildcards on Wednesday for this month's grasscourt Grand Slam. American Williams, who will turn 41 on Thursday, has won five out of her seven Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon but has slipped to 103rd in the women's world rankings. Britain's Murray won Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016 but is currently ranked 124th having endured a spate of injuries in the past few years.

  • Murray in tears after beating Paire at Queen’s Club

    Former world No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Benoit Paire at The Queen's Club grass-court tournament, dispatching the Frenchman for his first match victory in more than a year.

  • Andy Murray receives Wimbledon wild card with preparations in full swing

    Murray will play singles at the All England Club for the first time since 2017.

  • Muguruza, Azarenka, Kerber win opening matches at German Open

    Garbine Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka, and Angelique Kerber were among the winners in the first round of the German Open.

  • Who Is Torri Huske? This Record-Breaking Swimmer Stole the Show at the Olympic Trials

    Torri Huske solidified herself as a US swimmer to watch with a historic showing at the Olympic trials this weekend. En route to her first Olympic team, the 18-year-old broke a nine-year-old American record - then went ahead and broke it again the next day. Not bad for your first Olympic trials, and Huske's not done yet: she'll be vying to qualify for four more events before her competition is done.

  • Fury vows knockout after Wilder's silent treatment

    World champion Tyson Fury is promising to deliver a swift victory over Deontay Wilder next month when the two heavyweights resume their rivalry in a blockbuster trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

  • Struff stuns top-seeded Medvedev in Halle first round

    Daniil Medvedev's grass-court season got off to a bad start, as the top-seed lost his first-round match at the Halle Open to Jan-Lennard Struff.

  • All-NBA Vote Costs Mitchell and Tatum $33 Million While Doncic Scores Big

    This season’s three All-NBA teams, announced Tuesday, saw some notable omissions, namely Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. While the snub might hurt a player’s pride, those two players might feel it even more in their wallets. All-NBA team selections can often trigger bonuses in contracts, directly causing […]

  • Jayson Tatum highlights list of 2020-21 All-NBA snubs

    Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Zion Williamson are among the biggest snubs from the 2020-21 All-NBA teams.

  • 'Monster' Torrey Pines set to test golf's best in US Open

    There's still a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean at Torrey Pines for this week's US Open just like golfers see every January at the US PGA Farmers Insurance Open.

  • Matt Nagy says plan isn’t for Justin Fields to start for Bears in Week 1

    While many expected Justin Fields would be given the chance to win the Bears starting QB job, Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton is the starter.

  • Falcons announce signings of five draft choices, including Jalen Mayfield

    The Falcons announced the signings of five of their draft choices Tuesday. Rookies Jalen Mayfield, Ta'Quon Graham, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Avery Williams and Frank Darby now are under contract. That leaves only first-rounder Kyle Pitts, second-rounder Richie Grant and fourth-rounders Darren Hall and Drew Dalman unsigned. The Falcons selected Mayfield in the third round, making the [more]

  • NHL Plays: Wednesday

    Corey Abbott provides daily fantasy picks for Wednesday night's action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Emotional Andy Murray wins at Queen's in first UK match since 2018

    Andy Murray confessed to making four visits to the bathroom in the space of 45 minutes before the start of Tuesday's match at Queen’s. His nerves were stretched to breaking point, as he prepared for his first competitive outing on home soil since the summer of 2018. As it happened, he need not have worried about his performance level. Murray came through by a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline, rolling back the years with some savvy grass-court tennis. And yet there was a sense of melancholy in his reaction aft

  • Roger Federer wins Halle opener on return to grass

    Roger Federer returned to the court with a win over qualifier Ilya Ivashka, as the Swiss player chases his 11th Halle Open title.

  • NBA playoffs: Kevin Durant's historic performance powers Nets past Bucks in Game 5

    Kevin Durant posted a historic playoff triple-double as the Brooklyn Nets came back to beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

  • Tennis-Osaka must find 'safe space' to overcome issues, says Evert

    Japan's world number two Naomi Osaka must take the time to be in a "safe space" and seek help to figure out the dilemma she finds herself in, according to American tennis great Chris Evert. Osaka withdrew from the French Open before the second round in the wake of controversy caused by her decision to skip mandatory post-match news conferences at the tournament. Osaka is yet to announce whether she will return to play at Wimbledon which starts on June 28.

  • How Mac Jones, Cam Newton fared in Patriots minicamp Monday

    Between Mac Jones and Cam Newton, the rookie was the more accurate New England Patriots quarterback during Monday's minicamp session.