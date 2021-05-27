Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek's psychologist

Julien Pretot
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tennis: Rogers Cup

By Julien Pretot

PARIS (Reuters) - All tennis stakeholders should work on creating a safe environment for players whose mental health is at risk, the sports psychologist of French Open champion Iga Swiatek said on Thursday.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she would not take questions from the press at the French Open, saying the nature of news conferences puts an undue burden on players' mental health.

Daria Abramowicz, who is in Paris to assist the 19-year-old Swiatek at the French Open which starts on Sunday, told Reuters that the demands on players affect their mental health and well-being.

"I absolutely understand the (Osaka's) decision in terms of when a player loses a match, and tennis is such a specific sport because at the end of the tournament only one person does not lose," Abramowicz said.

"The last thing that I want (Swiatek) to do, to be completely honest with you, after she loses a match, is that she does the press," she said, adding that she had been working with Swiatek on helping the player deal with her life as a "public person".

"It's tough emotionally to cope with it, it is one of the challenges that tennis brings. It's sometimes overwhelming and might be a burden when the emotional state (of the player) is way away from good."

Abramowicz said that it was paramount to insist on "the empathy and mutual respect between athletes and the press, sometimes the organisers."

In tennis tournaments, players have to attend a news conference after each match and face a fine if they do not.

Abramowicz believes that players should sometimes be allowed more time to reflect on their performances before being brought to the media and urged athletes to use their social platforms to share their thoughts.

'PUBLIC EYE'

She added that given the nature of the sport's environment, which she labels a "business industry", players needed support not only on, but also off the court.

"We live in the public eye, cope with additional pressure and outside expectations and it includes connecting with the press, the media - not only traditional media but also social media," she explained.

"So yes I'm a strong advocate of building resources and equipping players and teams with the tools that help them and allow them to cope better.

"From my psychologist's point of view this is one of the most important areas. There is no chance of escaping the media, social media pressure and expectations that partners and sponsors also bring to the table."

Sports psychologists focus on the players' environment, she said, looking to create a safe bubble for them.

"What we try to do in terms of sport psychology is that we no longer work solely on the mental tools that help to perform better, but we also work on the areas that help to create the healthiest career possible," said Abramowicz.

All parties involved, however, need to be on board, she added.

"We have to build the resources to educate the players, teams, coaches, management teams and also press and organisers to bring the best policies and strategies that are good for the comfort of the players and good for the working environment," she said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Recommended Stories

  • "No Regard For Athletes' Mental Health": Why Naomi Osaka Won't Do Press at the French Open

    Win or lose, good performance or bad, professional athletes know postgame interviews are part of the deal. Even if they're still processing a wrenching defeat, they're expected to sit at the podium and field questions about what went wrong, why they made this choice or that one, how they'll move forward - the list goes on.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist on Thursday after the four-time major winner said she will not attend press conferences at this year's French Open as the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health. According to the Grand Slam rule book, players can be fined up to $20,000 for skipping a media conference but Osaka was ready to accept any sanction. Osaka hoped the "considerable amount" that she expected to forfeit would go towards a mental health charity.

  • By the numbers: Oklahoma State and Ole Miss in the final match of the NCAA Women’s Championship

    How do Oklahoma State and Ole Miss stack up according to the numbers? Take a look before they face off in the NCAA final.

  • Naomi Osaka says she won't speak to the media at French Open

    Four-time Grand Slam champion says move is being done to protect her mental health and she's "not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops

    Roland Garros has been a happy hunting ground for many of the greatest Grand Slam champions, but rising stars Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev are hoping to avoid joining the list of tennis' big names who could never conquer the Parisian clay.

  • Tennis-Roland Garros defence next up for rapidly-rising Swiatek

    Iga Swiatek has proved she has added consistency to her game since her breakthrough French Open victory last year and after adding the Rome title to her tally this month, the Pole would be assured that a Roland Garros defence was a real possibility. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status when she won the French Open in October. In doing so she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992 and the first to do so without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

  • Fan pours popcorn on injured Russell Westbrook as he walks to locker room

    The enraged Westbrook had to be restrained by trainers and assistants after the incident as he yelled at the fan. Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was helped off the court during Game Two of his team’s playoff match against the Philadelphia 76ers. As he limped down the tunnel, a 76ers fan poured popcorn on the injured player’s head as he left the floor.

  • Naomi Osaka to stop answering press questions at French Open over mental health concerns

    Naomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to "kicking a person while they're down". The 23 year-old posted on Twitter: "I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. Osaka insisted the decision was "nothing personal" against the tournament and that she hopes the "considerable" fine she expects to receive will go to a mental health charity. The French Open gets under way in Paris on Sunday. Naomi Osaka's statement in full "Hope you're all doing well, I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes [sic] mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that he whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. "Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple [of] journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with most of them. "However, if the organizations think that they can keep saying 'do press of you're gonna be fined', and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. "Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity. "

  • Andreescu pulls out of Strasbourg days before French Open

    With the French Open just days away, world No.7 Bianca Andreescu pulled out of a key claycourt warmup event in Strasbourg on Wednesday as a precaution after feeling abdominal pain.

  • Ashley Graham Suits Up in a Perfectly Tailored Blazer & Fishnet Heels That Are About to Be Everywhere This Summer

    Celebs are obsessed with these Bottega Veneta heels.

  • 'Living rent free in your head!': Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud rages with another spat

    The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media. Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”. DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!” The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Canada wins; Britain has 1st regulation victory since 1962

    Adam Henrique had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Norway 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world hockey championship for its first victory in four games. Connor Brown added a goal and two assists, Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves. Canada moved into a tie with Norway for sixth place in Group B. Canada has never failed to advance from group play in the event.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Timberwolves minority owner sues over Alex Rodriguez sale, claims nothing stopping new owners from moving team

    Would A-Rod do that to Minnesota?

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/26/2021

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.