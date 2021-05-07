Tennis: East Catholic gets by Berlin
May 7—TENNIS
Boys
East Catholic 4, Berlin 3
Singles: Dan Buck (EC) def. Justin Pattavina, 6-2, 6-4; Charles Pinchera (B) def. Constantinos Soteriou, 7-5, 6-2; John Cofrancesco(B) def. Owen Smith, 6-3, 6-2; Duncan Witek (EC) def. Jake Ferland, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Max Limric-Jack Green (EC) def. Jack Vocke-Griffin Hilbie, 6-3, 6-1; Aiden Liptrap-Maximus Italia (EC) def. Marco Marino-Gavin Foster, 6-2, 7-6; Sean Colello-Anthony Hayek (B) def. Divya Patel-Sam DeSantos, 6-2, 7-6.
Match played at Berlin.
Avon 7, South Windsor 0
Singles: Liam Hovovka (A) def. Jonathan Huot, 6-2, 6-1; Will Mathias (A) def. Matthew Chin, 6-1, 6-1; Dylan Karp (A) def. Rahul Mahesh, 6-0, 6-1; Tej Raman (A) def. Sri Sripada, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Thejos Nour-Amaan Baweja (A) def. Vrishab Murali-Anthony Chen, 6-2, 7-6; Ali Rizvi-Ravi Corrie (A) def. Trinayaan Hariharan-Kevin Joseph, 6-0, 6-1; Pranav Anandavred-Vishant Kendipilli (A) def. Noah Marques-Suri Singaravelu, 6-3, 6-1.
Match played at Avon.
Ellington 7, Suffield 0
Singles: Donovan Rodrigues (E) def. Jack Shanks 6-2, 6-0; Sai Katiki (E) def. Brandon Lewis 6-1, 6-3; Nathan Mayne (E) def. Hollis Burt 6-0, 6-1; Miguel Gomba (E) def. Ben Wosko 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Seth Fackrell-Dillon Murphy (E) def. Dan Mishtal-Sam Potter 6-3, 6-0; Rudra Nathan-Damien Wilson (E) def. Ryan Sunshine-Tyler Lewis 6-0, 6-3; Xavier Rodrigues-Tom Ameral (E) def. Ayush Behto-Ryan Kasperski 6-1, 6-1.
Match played at Suffield.
Girls
Ellington 5, Windsor Locks 2
Singles: Jedidah Xu (E) def. Ryan Lucas, 6-2, 6-2; Saanya Sharma (WL) def. Emma Hall, 6-3, 7-6; Sarah Trottier (E) def. Jacqueline Malecki, 6-1, 6-3; Nicole DiPoppo (WL) def. Minna Hasoon, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Peyton Keibas-Olivia Tibbets (E) def. Ingrid Magallanes-Sydney Shepard, 6-1, 6-3; Olivia Catlett-Sammy Marrow (E) def. Priyanka Sapkota-Natalie Lowry, 6-1, 6-3; Sina Moridscheir-Peyton Olsen (E) def. Jaqueline Brown-Sophia Tria, 6-2, 6-1.
Match played at Windsor Locks
Manchester 4, NW Catholic 3
Singles: Chayse Mercer (M) def. Nora Eckert, 6-1, 6-1; Carolina Mancini (M) def. Lily Borowiec, 6-3, 6-4; Jessica Pardi (M) def. Rebekah Aldrich, 4-6, 7-6, 10-7; Sophia Petrarca (NWC) def. Linnea Camp 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Nuola Nolan-Charlotte Nolan (NWC) def. Annabelle Watson-Jenna Burke, 7-6, 6-2; Leila Affini-Merry Keyt (M) def. Siobhan Rushin-Kate McElroy, 6-4, 7-6; Ellena Whipple-Emma Winters (NWC) def. Madison Scott-Aiyana, 6-4, 6-1.
Match played in Manchester.