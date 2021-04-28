Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev.

"Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen/status/1387351713074532355.

"It's been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!".

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the 2020 edition of the Madrid Open to be cancelled, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the last champion at the event.

Djokovic is still expected to feature at next month's Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the claycourt major in Paris, which begins on May 30.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Recommended Stories

  • Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe

    Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favourite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations. "He wouldn't be showing up to play if he didn't think he could play well," former player McEnroe told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • Tennis: Yastremska's application to lift provisional doping ban denied

    Yastremska, 20, was suspended in January after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted. The ITF had denied Yastremska's earlier application to have the suspension lifted, prompting the world number 31 to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport which dismissed her appeal in February. That decision left Yastremska ineligible to play in the Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, after the player had travelled to the country in the hope that her suspension would be lifted.

  • Wimbledon to become 14-day tournament from 2022 with play on Middle Sunday

    The Wimbledon Championships will become a 14-day tournament from 2022, with matches set to be played on Middle Sunday, traditionally a day off at the grasscourt Grand Slam, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Tuesday. The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a so-called "Manic Monday" featuring the entire fourth round of both the men's and women's singles. "From 2022, to coincide with the centenary of centre court, Middle Sunday will become a permanent part of the tournament schedule, turning the Championships into a 14-day event," AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said.

  • Flight attendant reveals the 'secret' reason why the crew greets you during boarding: 'Bet you don't know what we are doing'

    A flight attendant on TikTok revealed the real reason why the flight crew greets passengers as they board the plane.

  • India’s top doctor association places Modi at the centre of the country’s Covid-19 spread

    India’s medical fraternity has had it with Narendra Modi. Dr Navjot Dahiya, vice-president of the Indian Medical Association, a voluntary organisation of medical professionals, has called the Indian prime minister a “super-spreader” of the Covid-19 pandemic. “While the medical fraternity is trying hard to make people understand mandatory Covid norms, prime minister Modi did not hesitate to address big political rallies tossing all Covid norms in the air,” Dahiya told The Tribune newspaper on April 26.

  • Conservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

    Spain's main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4's snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there in a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Ayuso has clashed with the government on issues from social policies to the COVID-19 pandemic response, notably keeping bars and shops open to support Madrid's services-heavy economy, while other regions have shut non-essential activities. The vote in the region around the capital, Spain's wealthiest, is seen as a mid-term test for the country's fragmented political class.

  • Doncic scores 39 points as short-handed Mavs pound Warriors

    To Steve Kerr, Dallas looked like a team in the playoffs while Golden State remained stuck in an exhibition game. Luka Doncic scored 39 points and the short-handed Mavericks jumped on Golden State from the start to thump the Warriors 133-103 on Tuesday night.

  • Iowa's Top 125 Football Players in 2024 (111-115)

    Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2024? Iowa Preps answers that question now!

  • Prince Andrew sidelined as Prince Charles takes over former patronage in wake of Epstein scandal

    The Prince of Wales has replaced his brother, the Duke of York, as royal patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as the latter’s roles are gradually redistributed. The orchestra’s board announced in November 2019 that it had decided to part company with Prince Andrew "with immediate effect" after he was forced to effectively resign from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. A few days later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he was “standing back” from all of his 230 patronages, a move apparently designed to protect the monarchy from further humiliation. Last November, it was announced that Prince Charles had also agreed to be patron of York Minster Fund, almost a year after his brother stepped down from the role. Prince Andrew, who was patron of the fund for 15 years, resigned in December 2019. Decisions regarding the appointment of a new patron are made by the respective charities, rather than the Royal family, it is understood. Prince keen to protect arts Prince Charles has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the arts during the pandemic. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which has welcomed a new music director, Vasily Petrenko, has pledged to help communities recover from the Covid-19 crisis. RPO managing director James Williams said he was honoured to have the heir to the throne as patron. "At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most; we aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown," he said. "With the announcement of the Prince of Wales as our patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new music director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-Covid world." Duke's step back from public eye The Duke’s fall from grace was prompted by his disastrous Newsnight interview over his friendship with the late Epstein, a convicted paedophile. Within days of the November 2019 broadcast, he either lost or withdrew from several patronages including the English National Ballet and the Outward Bound Trust. The announcement that he would be stepping back from all patronages came as many others said they were considering his future. Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, has claimed she was made to have sex with the Duke on three occasions, including when she was 17. He has denied the claims and has indicated that he wants to return to public life if and when his name is cleared.

  • This Tineco cordless vac is basically a Dyson, minus the hefty price tag — save $70, today only

    We've found the cleaning machine of your dreams, and it's on sale until tonight.

  • Pope ousts leadership of Ecuadorian diocese amid complaints

    Pope Francis responded Wednesday to reports of poor governance and moral failings in the Ecuadorian diocese of Riobamba by not only accepting the resignation of the retiring bishop but that of his heir apparent as well. Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Bishop Julio Parrilla Diaz, who turned 75 last month, and his deputy, Monsignor Gerardo Miguel Nieves Loja, 53. Nieves had been named “coadjutor bishop” for Riobamba last year and was due to be consecrated bishop in February, to take over when Parrilla retired at 75, the normal retirement age for bishops.

  • Biden committed to increasing capital gains tax through “stepped-up basis”

    President Biden is committed to increasing capital gains taxes for the richest Americans when they die, before they pass wealth to their heirs, according to people familiar with the matter.Why it matters: Eliminating the so-called stepped-up basis is central to Biden’s plan to find additional revenue to pay for the roughly $1.5 trillion in new spending he'll unveil during a major speech Wednesday night.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“It is important to tax gains at death when you raise the maximum capital gains tax rate,” said Leonard Burman, of the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center. “Otherwise, rich people would go through contortions to hold assets until death and avoid the 43.4% (plus state tax) rate.”“If you are also ending step-up basis at death (as Biden proposes), the revenue-maximizing rate is much higher — plausibly above 43.4%,” wrote Jason Furman, a Council of Economic Advisers chairman for President Obama, wrote on Twitter.The proposal is estimated to raise some $370 billion, but only if the stepped-up basis is eliminated.The intrigue: During the campaign, Biden proposed increasing estate taxes from 40% to 45%, while also dramatically decreasing the exemption from tax-free inheritances from $11 million to $3.5 million.During the president's first 100 days in office, White House 0fficials have been silent if Biden will actually propose changes to the estate tax in his next package.Using the stepped-up basis means that when assets are passed to an heir, they are reassessed — for future tax purposes — at their current value.In practice, that means an asset's increase in value is never taxed as capital gains in the original owner's lifetime, though estate taxes could still apply upon the owner's death.Driving the news: Ahead of Biden’s joint address to Congress, officials are stressing his plans are designed to target the ultra-wealthy.It’s “not the top 1%, it’s not even the top one-half of 1%,” Brian Deese, the director of the National Economic Council, said of the president's capital gains proposals.Deese also sought to rebut arguments that nearly doubling the capital gains rate would slow economic growth.“There is no evidence of a significant impact of capital gains rates on the level of long-term investment in the economy,” he said. By the numbers: Biden’s plan to tax capital gains at the same rate as income could actually increase the deficit, according to research by analysts at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Budget Model.Increasing the top capital gains rate from 20% to 39.6% could cost the government $33 billion over 10 years if the stepped-up basis remains law.But if the stepped-up basis is eliminated — and assets are taxed at death before they are passed on — the IRS would collect $113 billion.Go deeper: There’s a debate among economists about what the revenue-maximizing rate for capital gains should be, even if the stepped-up basis isn’t eliminated.The consensus had been in the 28% to 32% range, according to David Herzig, a tax principal with Ernst & Young's private client service tax practice.But those calculations would need to be reconfigured if the stepped-up basis is taken off the books.“In the absence of stepped-up basis at death, we estimate that it would be in the low 40s,” said John Ricco, associate director at the Penn Wharton Budget Model.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wimbledon to fine players £14k if they break biobubbles

    An All England Club press conference on Tuesday will sketch out the shape of this summer’s unique Wimbledon. Much of the focus will surround the tournament’s tight bubble protocols — which are likely to include £14,400 fines to deter potential rule-breakers. In line with their reputation for prudence, the AELTC are planning an ultra-cautious event where every player, even Andy Murray, who lives a dozen miles away in Oxshott, will have to stay in a bio-secure hotel. The tournament will start in earnest on June 28, a week after the final date on the government’s roadmap towards normal social contact. The sight of drinkers and diners, mixing joyfully on London’s streets, may not go down well with mask-wearing players as they are driven back and forward between the club and their soulless digs. In this awkward situation, you can see how sanctions might be the only way to prevent some members of the locker-room, especially those starved of social opportunities, from breaching safeguards. A letter sent out by the club warns that “Any breach by either a player or their guests/team may lead to default and/or loss of accreditation. In addition, support team members are also subject to a fine of up to $20,000 for which the player is responsible". The AELTC received a broadly supportive message from two-time champion Murray. Speaking about the tight rules, Murray acknowledged he is unlikely to see much of his family or friends over the summer, and might even have to do without their support from the stands as well. But Murray — who complained about lax bio-security standards at the National Tennis Centre after contracting Covid-19 in January — said he is prepared to accept such frustrations in the interests of safety, “Obviously I would way rather not be staying in a hotel,” said Murray, who is also expecting to spend time in a bubble during Queen’s — the grass-court warm-up event that he has won a record five times. “It would be a shame but, if that’s what we’ve got to do to keep everyone safe, then that’s what we’ll do. “We’ve been told that the ticketing for Wimbledon is going to be vastly reduced for the players for family,” Murray added. “It would be very odd playing at Wimbledon without, not just being able to see your family and stuff, but not having them there to support in the matches as well. “That’s the times we’re living in. Hopefully, if we keep going with the vaccinations, there’ll be a possibility for potentially family members and friends that have been vaccinated to come in and get tickets and come to support. If not, that’s what it will have to be this year.”

  • The Talk - How Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Split Up Household Chores

    "The Talk" guest co-host Jerry O'Connell sounds off on a survey saying women do the vast majority of heavy lifting around the household. "I completely disagree," he jokes. "No, I guess we share a lot of it, you know. I will say, my wife [Rebecca Romijn] is currently working and very busy, and it's my task to sort of, you know, make sure my kids go to school, make sure they're not vaping. They're 12...I'm sorry to say this, I hope this doesn't end in us going to couples therapy, but my wife is a little bit of a slob around the house. So, I tend to have to clean up a little bit after her. I do a lot of the chores around the house, I mean, mentally I do a lot of it to. It's a give and take." "I want to encourage my wife to work and stay busy," O'Connell adds. "I sense my wife gets very nervous when my wife has to work a lot and is away from the kids and feels like my wife is not being enough of a mom. So I maybe go a little overboard, because I want to encourage her to work. I think it's great."

  • India's COVID-19 crisis: Over 300,000 new cases for sixth day in a row

    India has reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row. Now other nations are pledging their support. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports, and then Emily Schmall, a South Asia correspondent at The New York Times, joined "CBSN AM" from New Delhi with the latest.

  • Anderson Cooper’s Son Watched Him Host ‘Jeopardy!’ and the Photo Is Too Cute to Handle

    “My heart. Exploded.”

  • Every Premier League goal from Matchweek 33

    Relive all the goals from Matchweek 33 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, as every match except one finished with a one-goal margin or less.

  • J&J pop-ups are back, and some are in South Florida. Here’s where to get your shot now

    Johnson & Johnson pop-ups are popping up again in Florida on Wednesday, just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its pause on the single-dose vaccine over the risks of rare blood clots.

  • Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

    Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.

  • As defenses center attention on DeMarcus Cousins, new Clipper brings smiles

    DeMarcus Cousins' presence with the Clippers has boosted the bench and proved that he has more basketball left in him.