Tennis’s dirty secret: the young female players being pursued by male coaches

Tennis

What could be more wholesome than tennis? The pleated skirts, the cups of Robinsons Barley Water, the respectful handshake after the match. In 2004, the whole experience was celebrated in an appropriately lilywhite movie – named simply Wimbledon – in which a former prodigy (Paul Bettany) rediscovers his mojo after falling in love with the Next Big Thing (Kirsten Dunst).

Two decades on, another tennis drama is about to be released – this one over six episodes on Prime Video. As it happens, Fifteen-Love also features a washed-up player on the comeback trail, plus a romance between an older man and a younger woman. Yet this is a very different story, for a very different time.

The catch is that protagonist Justine (played by newcomer Ella Lily Hyland) was only a teenager when she became embroiled in an all-too-intimate relationship with her coach Glenn (Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner). Beneath the primary narrative of sporting redemption lie awkward questions about which party might have initiated their boundary-blurring romance.

Fifteen-Love, then, is a post-MeToo take on tennis. And a timely one at that. While the crew were scouting sites last April, The Telegraph published a moving column by former Wimbledon doubles champion Pam Shriver. As Shriver explained: ‘I had an inappropriate and damaging relationship with my much older coach, which began when I was 17 and lasted a little over five years.’

In the same article, Shriver added, ‘My main motivation is to let people know this still goes on – a lot.’ And 2022 did indeed turn out to be a busy period for such revelations.

Pam Shriver and her coach Don Candy in 1980: they started a relationship when she was 17 and he was 50 - Fairfax Media Archives

In America, Kylie McKenzie – formerly a talented junior prospect – sued the United States Tennis Association for failing to protect her from a predatory coach. In France, the authorities charged Pierre Bouteyre – former coach of national No 13 Fiona Ferro – with raping her when she was a teenager (from 2012 to 2015, when she would have been 15 to 18). According to his lawyer, Bouteyre acknowledged the relationship but insisted it was a consensual ‘love story’.

These cases must have been in the mind of Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka – unofficial shop steward for female pros – at September’s US Open. During a post-match press conference, Azarenka dropped an unexpected remark about ‘manipulative’ coaches. Invited to expand, she added, ‘It happens right and left on the tour… Because we see those vulnerable young ladies that [are] getting taken advantage of in different situations… If I had a daughter, I would have a question: would she want to play tennis? That would be a very big concern for me.’

For Hania Elkington – the dramatist who conceived and wrote Fifteen-Love – it was uncanny to find real-world events swirling around the same issues she had been researching for three years. ‘As I was writing, everything started to kind of snowball,’ she told me, when we met in a London café last month. ‘It was just a fortuitous combination of story and setting. And I ended up writing a story that now I feel is part of a very urgent conversation. I think writers do have an instinct for taking the temperature around things.’

As it happens, Fifteen-Love is not the only drama about transgressive tennis relationships to emerge this summer. Three weeks ago, Orion published the first novel by Judy Murray – mother of champions Andy and Jamie, as well as a former player in her own right. The Wild Card focuses on a working-class heroine named Abi and her furtive love affair with a manipulative, narcissistic American coach, who first targets her when she is 16.

‘For me, it was a huge opportunity to raise awareness of the need for better safeguarding in sport,’ Murray told me during a recent phone interview. ‘Simone Biles and the American gymnasts had that huge and horrific court case. Larry Nassar [the American team doctor] went to jail in the end, but the fact that he got away with widespread abuse for so many years highlighted the way that women and girls are afraid to speak out.

‘Tennis has an extra dimension because it’s an individual sport and, as a young player, you’re so dependent on your coach. You’re travelling around the world, spending most of the year away from family and friends, missing out on a normal social life. The coach fulfils all sorts of additional roles: friend, surrogate parent, financial advisor, almost a PA. He – and it usually is a he – has to provide a lot of nurturing you would normally get at home, and that’s when problems occur.’

Ella Lily Hyland as Justine and Aidan Turner as her coach Glenn in new drama series Fifteen-Love - Rob Youngson

Filming the outdoor scenes of Fifteen-Love began at Devonshire Park Tennis in Eastbourne in September. Elkington and her team had all the usual challenges ahead of them, in terms of leading a cast of tennis newbies through the sport’s precise movements. But at least they had found a major club that was willing to host them, after Wimbledon had proved impractically expensive.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) was alarmed about the project from the start. For all the free publicity that comes with a big-budget streaming drama, Elkington was exploring a scenario that every governing body dreads. One of several real-life cases she studied was that of former Wrexham Tennis Centre coach Dan Sanders. After Sanders was convicted on seven counts of sexual activity with a child in 2017, an investigation found that both the club and the LTA had failed to act on warnings.

‘You look at tennis and all the grass is green and everyone drinks Champagne,’ said Elkington. ‘That’s what the LTA wants to sell and it works. But there are worrying undercurrents as well.

‘The show is not aiming to be a takedown of British tennis. It can be a terrific environment for young people to thrive in. But although the LTA insists that it has a better safeguarding programme in place, there have been very dark episodes and transgressions which happened on its watch. You can’t celebrate a sanitised version of tennis. You have to be really frank and brutal and unflinching and say, “We need sustained change.” Because if an insider on the level of Victoria Azarenka is saying, “I wouldn’t put my daughter into professional tennis”, you’re in trouble.’

On set, one of the most demanding roles fell to Naomi Cavaday – a former British No 3 who has done battle with such champions as Venus Williams and Martina Hingis at Wimbledon. As technical advisor and script consultant, Cavaday was responsible for sourcing convincing body doubles for the players, as well as the whole apparatus of a tennis match: ball kids, line judges, umpires.

Cavaday had personal experience of the subject matter, because she had travelled on junior trips with a rare female predator – the former LTA coach Claire Lyte, who was jailed in 2007 after being discovered in bed with a 13-year-old girl. Although Cavaday was never the subject of any advances, she started avoiding Lyte due to her odd behaviour: ‘She was strangely over-friendly one minute and hostile the next.’

Naomi Cavaday, who advised on Fifteen-Love - Getty

Lyte, however, was a black swan. The majority of coaching relationships involve an older man and a younger woman. ‘An awful lot of female players want someone to come in, take the reins, do it all,’ Cavaday told me. ‘I don’t think you see that as much with the male players. But if you’re the coach, you don’t actually hold any power, really. You can be fired any day, any time. Even over breakfast, if your player wakes up stressed.

‘Being a coach on the tour is an incredibly insecure job. Which leads to a lot of this unprofessional behaviour. It helps the coach feel a bit more secure if he has created a much closer personal relationship. I often see coaches leaning on that to make it harder for female players to get rid of them from their team.’

There’s a saying on the tour: ‘The average life expectancy of a coach is 18 months – except when the coach is also the boyfriend.’ When you have young players travelling between 30 and 40 weeks per year, usually surrounded by an all-male entourage, all the practicalities and incentives are pointing in the same direction.

‘Having tried to coach for a long time, and never made it work, I’m fascinated by why there are so few female coaches on the professional tour,’ says Cavaday. ‘And I’m convinced that my style – which is more collaborative – isn’t what the parents expect. They’re expecting you to just do it all and take control. So many coaches really weave themselves into the fabric of stuff. A lot of that comes from insecurities, but there’s no doubt that young female players – not necessarily consciously – have an idea of what a coach is and what they want.’

On occasion, entanglements endure. Consider the 12 married women in the world’s top 100. So narrow are tennis’s horizons that seven husbands are entourage members, and one a fellow player. Admittedly, not all such stories have a dark side. But when did these couples begin working together? If your wife was a teenager when you started coaching her, this feels like sport’s answer to arranged marriage.

From a regulatory perspective, British safeguarding campaigners secured a victory last summer when the rules changed around ‘position of trust’. After many years of pressure, children under 18 are now protected from sports coaches in the same way that they are from teachers. Cavaday hopes that this will make a real difference, and gives the LTA credit for backing the reforms.

Former number one Victoria Azarenka - Getty

And yet, ambitious teenage girls will continue to commit their whole future to a man who purports to have all the solutions – just as Justine does in Fifteen-Love. The situation is all too easy to exploit – especially in the lower echelons of the game, where it’s common to find coaches and players sharing hotel rooms on the grounds of economy.

‘There’s definitely a normalising of these patterns when you’re on the tour,’ says Cavaday. ‘I’d notice it when I’d come home: I’d be just chatting away, telling a story about this couple I knew, and the other person would be, like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa – hang on, that’s not right.” And I’d say, “Oh, yeah, but it’s fine, I went to the wedding!” It’s only since I stopped playing and talked to people on the outside, that I’ve started reflecting on things and realising, “Wow, that’s really, really bad.”

‘It’s not a healthy dynamic,’ she adds, ‘but you hear people defending it all the time. There’s a line in Fifteen-Love where a member of the team is saying to Justine, “You were a mess. I know things went further than they should have. But you would have never had what you needed to be successful without Glenn.” And, you know, that’s something I’ve heard people say.’

Tennis and glamour go together like forehands and backhands. Every 1980s teenager owned that Athena poster of the girl in the tennis dress. Every newspaper jumps at the chance to print photographs of Emma Raducanu. Every big tournament has its tame celebrity – often actor Ben Stiller – hanging out hopefully in the players’ lounge.

But Michael Mewshaw, a veteran author and journalist, argues that the game’s shiny surface is an illusion. ‘I think of tennis as a butterfly,’ he said. ‘You see it fly by and it looks wonderful. But if you put it under a magnifying glass, it’s a squiggly little bug.’

In 1993, Mewshaw published a revealing book called Ladies of the Court. To a modern reader, it feels strangely timeless. All the same characters are there: the abusive fathers, the cynical agents, and – of course – the creepy coaches. On the first page of the revised paperback edition, he refers to ‘the powerful emotional dynamic between players and coaches, and the frequency with which this bond is sexualised’. Perhaps it is no surprise, given how skillfully Mewshaw pulled back the curtain, that his book was effectively suppressed. It was banned from being sold at official tennis events, while Mewshaw himself had his credentials withdrawn when he turned up for Miami’s Lipton Open shortly after publication.

‘This is the history of covering this story,’ Mewshaw said, in a recent telephone interview. ‘It’s a radioactive subject, and it’s why it’s continued for so long. It’s very much a MeToo subject. It’s every bit as inflammatory as the Harvey Weinstein thing in that it’s been going on for a long time. Everybody knows it. Everybody talks about it. Many of these guys are serial offenders. They go from one girl to the other.’

When Mewshaw was collecting his material, he snuck past the tour’s defences before anyone realised what was going on. Reading Ladies of the Court now, you notice how unguarded his witnesses were. Opening a page at random, I found the former Wimbledon finalist Hana Mandlikova discussing a middle-aged coach she knew to be sleeping with a Czech teenager: ‘I think that’s sickening.’

Even Mewshaw stopped short of naming individual offenders, however – and this remains impractical unless there are grounds for a criminal investigation. Locker-room omertà is more powerful today than ever. Some players and coaches feel so secure within the tennis bubble that they barely bother covering their tracks, confident in their own untouchability.

Take, for example, the leading coach who is so uncomfortably personal – abusive, according to some – in his so-called pep talks that he has been asked not to hold them in public areas of tournaments. Almost inevitably his charge insists that she thrives on them.

And it is not only the coaches: fitness trainers and physios are almost as likely to breach the bounds of professionalism. One high-profile clinician is known for spending more time with their player than would seem normal, both in and out of tournaments. One agent recently told me that he suspected a rival agent to have been sleeping with a player because ‘it worked’. In other words, her results improved when she felt loved-up.

This is not an unusual scenario. As Elkington explains, ‘The more I read about the psychology of coaches, the more I realised that the way they speak is very similar to a cult leader. A famous coach said, “I have to find out what my player wants more than anything in the world and become that for her, I have to rebuild her reality.” Essentially, you have to trust this person over yourself. And that’s the same as someone who’s been groomed or brainwashed.

‘In the right situation, that can be an amazingly transformative, enriching thing, because you have an older, more mature personality shepherding somebody young. But if that person isn’t responsible, it’s a dangerous mental and emotional dynamic. They have that power over you. They’re your ticket to success or failure. How does a naive young person know where to draw the line?’

Elkington: 'It’s a dangerous mental and emotional dynamic. They have that power over you' - Maxime Mouysset

So what can tennis do to address the minority – a sizeable minority, unfortunately – of coaches who take advantage of their players? It is not as if the situation is improving. In the build-up to last year’s Wimbledon, the experienced Slovakian coach Vladimìr Plátenik told me: ‘I have never seen so many boyfriends who are also coaches in women’s tennis than now.’

Locker-room insiders suggest that, as safeguarding issues bubbled up last summer, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) investigated a couple of player-coach relationships at the top of the game. But if the players in question insist that they are comfortable with the status quo, what then? Aren’t we talking about consenting adults?

According to Cavaday, this was the most intriguing part of Shriver’s story. ‘She wasn’t accusing him of anything illegal, but it was completely unprofessional and damaging and he really shouldn’t be doing the job.’

Some form of intervention could well have helped Shriver, who said in her original column that her inappropriate relationship with 50-year-old Don Candy had ‘stunted my ability to form normal relationships and set certain patterns which would recur [including] my ongoing attraction to older men’.

Yet Cavaday believes that the obstacles are just too large. ‘I don’t know what you can really do about every possible toxic relationship,’ she says.

Some moves are afoot. Last year the WTA appointed a new head of safeguarding (Lindsay Brandon). As did its men’s counterpart, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which saw its own scandal blow up when German coach and administrator Dirk Hordorff was recently accused of inappropriate advances towards two male players in their early 20s. He is denying the charges.

Brandon’s first move was a positive one: an online safeguarding course, rolled out at the end of March, which must be completed by anyone wishing to be accredited at WTA events. It addresses the issue of intimate relationships between team members.

But what about consequences for those who ignore that guideline? One administrator told me that a licensing system could be instituted, with misbehaviour punished via suspensions or bans. ‘You would be ruling on “balance of probabilities” rather than “beyond reasonable doubt”,’ he said. ‘It would be difficult and not foolproof but at least it would be something.’

In a smoothly run, mature business with a clear chain of command, this might be feasible. Unfortunately, tennis is the wild frontier of sport, ruled by a mélange of governing bodies who cannot agree on simple questions such as how to arrange the calendar. A sophisticated system for weeding out sexual opportunists seems beyond their capacity for now.

In the absence of a catch-all solution, the best bet is simply to shine some light on tennis’s grubbiest secret. And Fifteen-Love is a good place to start. As Judy Murray has put it, the show ‘is fiction but it’s remarkably true to life. It will certainly raise talking points, and if it makes governing bodies wake up to the fact that coaches need to be better vetted, that there needs to be safeguarding in place, then that’s a positive thing. Also, if it helps girls and young women to speak out, this is a good thing, because it’s not easy or comfortable to do that.’

Since discovering this hidden epidemic – which she now says runs far deeper than she had ever imagined – Elkington has become increasingly evangelical. ‘The stakes of tennis, in terms of the reputation and the money and the future, are so high,’ she says. ‘So a lot of people in this situation find themselves putting up with the abuse, staying silent, for the good of their career.

‘And I think we have to put out the message that it’s actually not worth it, either for you or for the players that come after you. Yes, that message is wrapped up in a really fun, delicious drama. But I want it to strike a chord with the audience, to be uncompromising and clear.’

Fifteen-Love will be on Prime Video from 21 July.If you have concerns to do with safeguarding, visit safetoplaytennis.co.uk

