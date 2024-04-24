Tennis courts at Diamond Lakes getting a makeover

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF)- A Richmond County park will soon see some much needed renovations.

MACH Academy Inc. secured a grant that will allow them to work with Augusta Parks and Recreation to re-do the tennis courts at Diamond Lakes Tennis Center.

The courts are in rough shape. They have quite a few cracks with weeds growing through and need to be refinished. They were actually deemed not playable by the United States Tennis Association.

Now, thanks to a $51,000 United States Tennis Association Foundation/National Junior Tennis & Learning grant, that will all change.

MACH Academy Inc. is a non profit that teaches kids to play tennis with the goal of keeping at-risk youth out of trouble. They use the Diamond Lakes tennis courts for classes and camps.

The grant will allow them to clean up, repair the cracks and resurface and repaint the courts.

One man said he is glad to see some upgrades to Richmond County parks.

“That’s a great for the community, especially children- upcoming children who want to be a tennis player. They love to play tennis and play basketball. It’d be a great opportunity for them,” said Willie Hardy.

He adds that he hopes more work is done to upgrade and repair the city’s parks soon.

“This is a place where you can come and relax. This is what it’s for. If you want to come out here and relax. But you can’t relax like this. So with that being said, I’m thankful for the grant that they gave us.”

Work on the courts is expected to begin in 3 weeks. This project is expected to be completed by the 1st or 2nd week of June.

