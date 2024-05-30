Tennis competes at state tourney

May 29—Columbia Falls tennis competed at the state A tournament in Kalispell last week.

Lexi Oberholtzer went 1-2 in girls singles. She beat Ava Wilcox of Corvallis 7-5, 6-3, but lost to Kinzie Brimmer of Miles City, 6-2, 6-2.

In the consolation bracket Oberholtzer lost to Alivia Lusko of Whitefish, 7-5, 6-1.

In girls doubles, Alanis Petersen and Lucie Love lost to Clea Rapson and Brylee Hager of Miles City, 6-1, 6-0 and then to Codie Clark and Charlie Holmes of Hamilton, 6-4, 6-2.

In boys doubles, the Cats made the podium.

Logan Heupel and Will Pickard opened with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) marathon win over Finn Dufresne and Jason Chaplin of Hamilton. They then lost to Braydon Petermann and Aiden Sorenseon of Billings Central, 6-3,6-1.

But in the consolation bracket they beat Brock Boyer and Wesley Walks of Hardin, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Houston Dunn and Logan Jergensen of Park, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. But then they lost to Derek Blankenship and William Noteboom, 6-4, 6-2. They then moved on to face Otto Lund and Tate Barentsen of Polson for fifth and sixth, where they lost in a tight match, 6-4, 7-5 to take sixth.