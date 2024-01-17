Tennis champions write letter pleading WTA to not hold finals in Saudi Arabia

Martina Navratilova (pictured) says it would be 'to the detriment of the WTA, women's sports and women' - Tim Clayton/Getty Images

Two of sport’s greatest champions, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, have penned a joint letter to the Women’s Tennis Association asking them not to hold their annual finals event in Saudi Arabia.

Most insiders believe that the deal has already been struck for Riyadh to host this year’s WTA Finals, after the tournament endured a disastrous staging in Cancun last October. But Navratilova and Evert argued that such an outcome would be a betrayal of the tour’s principles.

“We believe allowing Saudi Arabia to host the WTA finals is entirely incompatible with the spirit and purpose of women’s tennis, and the WTA itself,” said the letter, which was addressed to WTA executive chairman Steve Simon and other board members.

“Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country which criminalises the LGBTQ community. A country whose long term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades.

“Taking the WTA finals to Saudi Arabia would represent taking a significant step backwards, to the detriment of the WTA, women’s sports and women.”

Thus far, these sorts of arguments have failed to prevent Saudi involvement in the sport from growing incrementally. The ATP Tour staged their Next Gen event in Jeddah at the end of last season, and a slow trickle of new deals are being signed.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Tennis Federation announced Rafael Nadal as an ambassador, and said that a new Rafael Nadal Academy would be constructed in the Gulf.

Last week, Telegraph Sport revealed that the Lawn Tennis Association had declined sponsorship from the Saudi Public Investment Fund for their flagship tournament at Queen’s Club.

However, other ATP events – including Miami and Madrid – are expected to sign up for this same sponsorship deal, especially as ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi is understood to be visiting Saudi Arabia this week.

It seems increasingly unlikely, as a result of deepening Saudi investment in the sport, that the PIF will launch a direct challenge to the tennis establishment in the manner of LIV Golf.