Tennis Carnival set for Thursday morning at Max Lynn Courts

Jun. 19—The Max Lynn Tennis Courts will host a tennis carnival Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m. and runnin till noon.

This event is open to anyone. Rackets, balls and instructors will be provided.

Along with the carnival, the local Junior Firecracker Tennis Tournament will take place at the courts beginning on Friday and going through Saturday.

The River Cities Tennis & Pickleball Club will begin new sessions of tennis lessons on Monday, June 24. These lessons will also be at the Max Lynn Courts and will begin at 9 a.m. Middle school starts at 10 a.m. and high school at 11 a.m. Night lessons are at 6 p.m.

For more information you can contact Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132. Pickleball lessons are also offered.